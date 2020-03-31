Advertisement

Woolworths has unboxed a brand new measure to help support the elderly and other vulnerable Australians in self-isolation stock up on much needed essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant has announced that online shoppers can now get their hands on a Woolworths ‘Basics Box’ for $80, including meals, snacks and other necessary grocery items delivered to their front door.

But to ensure the company can keep up with demand and provide quick delivery, there won’t be an option to pick what specifically goes into the box.

Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci, said the Basics Box is designed to provide support to those in self-isolation and reduce the anxiety of older and vulnerable customers who are required to stay home, after new government restrictions were announced, by allowing them to received food and groceries to their front door.

“Going to the supermarket is a key part of everyday life for many of them, and some will have never even considered ordering groceries online before,” he said.

Deliveries are currently only available in New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT. Customers who don’t feel confident with shopping online will also be able to order over the phone.

“We’re working at pace to reshape our business, and thanks to the support of the likes of Australia Post and DHL, we will be able to better service those in self-isolation,” added Mr Banducci.

“But we will also need Australians to rally together and help. If you can shop for a friend, family or loved one, please do. Because there will be some in our community who don’t have that option, and we need your help to put the most vulnerable first.”

After successfully rolling out the Basics Box to 41 stores last week, Woolies plans to continue getting more home deliveries to Priority Assistance customers by transforming another 100 stores into Priority Delivery Hubs.

Woolworths will also work with last-mile delivery partners including Sherpa and Drive Yellow to ensure short delivery times.

Since launching Priority Assistance home deliveries two weeks ago, Woolworths has already delivered to more than 90,000 customers.

Who can purchase a Woolworths Basics Box?

The Woolworths Basics Box is available for people unable to visit a physical store, including the elderly, people with a disability, those with compromised immunity, and people in mandatory isolation. Estimated delivery times are said to range between two and five business days.

What’s in the Woolworths Basics Box?

The Woolworths Basics Box will include essential grocery items and a limit of two boxes per customer will apply. Some products will vary depending on stock availability, but these will be substituted with similar items. Dietary requirements also won’t be catered.

Here’s what you might expect to see in a Woolworths Basics Box:

Household essentials

Flour

Sugar

Toilet paper

Soap and other hygiene products

Breakfast

Long-life milk (or dairy substitute)

Fruit juice

Breakfast cereals such as Weet-Bix or oats

Crackers

Spreads such as jam, vegemite, peanut butter or honey

Lunch & Dinner

Pasta (or alternatively rice, lentils, noodles, quinoa or couscous)

Pasta sauce

Canned tuna or other canned meats

Canned items such as soup, vegetables and fruit

Baked beans

Tortilla bread

Snacks

Tea

Biscuits or chocolate wafers and other sweet snacks

Muesli bars or dried fruits

