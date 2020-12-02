iiNet and Internode the latest providers to launch super-fast NBN plans

Ever since NBN 250 and NBN 1000 launched earlier in 2020, many providers have been slow to pick up on delivering these speeds. Now, iiNet and Internode are the latest providers to offer plans on these super-fast speed tiers, with both the NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans available to eligible customers.

Both providers are part of the same umbrella company — TPG Telecom — and typically iiNet and Internode have a lot of similarities when it comes to NBN plans, so it’s probably no surprise that these two companies have jumped on the fast-internet bandwagon.

It’s important to note that both providers limit access to these fast-speed internet plans to Fibre to the Promises (FTTP) and select Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) homes. Also, as these plans are new, the projected ‘typical evening speeds’ are an estimate, though both iiNet and Internode will update these speeds once they have enough information to do so.

iiNet and Internode NBN 250 Plans

While Internode and iiNet offer NBN 12, 25, 50 and 100 plans on a choice of month-to-month or six-month contracts, neither is offering the NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans on six-month contracts for the moment.

  • iiNet’s NBN 250 plan includes unlimited data and a minimum monthly charge of $134.99 per month. The projected typical evening speed is 200Mbps, however this could change once more performance data is gathered.
  • As for Internode, you’ll pay $129.99 per month with unlimited data included. Typical evening speed is also listed as 200Mbps, but this will also most likely change too once more performance data rolls in.

iiNet and Internode NBN 1000 Plans

If you’re looking for the fastest speed tier you can get, both iiNet and Internode have NBN 1000 plans available. Like with NBN 250, these plans are only available month-to-month, and not on a six-month contract.

  • Picking up NBN 1000 from iiNet will set you back $154.99 per month and you’ll get unlimited data, with typical evening speeds listed as 200Mbps.
  • Internode is also month-to-month only, and available for $149.99 per month with unlimited data, with typical evening speeds listed as 200Mbps. Again, typical evening speeds for both providers may change once more data on speed performance is collected.

Other iiNet and Internode NBN Plans

If you’re not quite sold on super-fast NBN, or these speeds aren’t available to your address, both providers offer a range of plans on different speed tiers.

The following table shows a selection of published iiNet and Internode NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Other NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans

iiNet and Internode are two of the latest NBN providers to start offering extra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed tiers. However, these speeds aren’t as widely available as the slower speeds such as NBN 50 and NBN 100. If you’re looking for these super-fast plans, you will be quite limited in your choices. Aussie Broadband, Telstra, Superloop and Kogan all offer plans on both NBN 250 and NBN 1000, while iPrimus and MyRepublic only have plans on NBN 250.

Prices for these plans vary between providers, but all plans are typically well over $100 per month, so they don’t come cheap. Customers should also be aware that, no matter the provider, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds are only available with certain NBN connection types — FTTP and HFC most typical — and in some locations only. Before signing up to any of these plans, you should check your NBN connection type and check your address on the provider’s website to ensure that the plan you want is available to your home.

NBN 250 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $129 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Internode

NBN250 Unlimited

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

NBN250 Liimitless

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $134.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $134.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iPrimus Logo

NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $99 setup fee
  • Modem included ($15 P&H)
  • PAYG calls

min. cost $249 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $135Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Aussie Broadband Unlimited Superfast (NBN 250) and Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Superloop Superfast (NBN 250) and Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Superloop NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $129 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Ultrafast 1000/50

  • Ultrafast 1000/50 Evening Speed (NBN 1000)

min. cost $149 over one month

 3TBMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Fast 200/200

  • Fast 200/200 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $209 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $209Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast Plus 250/100

  • Superfast Plus 250/100 Evening Speed (NBN 250)

min. cost $209 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $209Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra Superfast (NBN 250) & Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

