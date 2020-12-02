Ever since NBN 250 and NBN 1000 launched earlier in 2020, many providers have been slow to pick up on delivering these speeds. Now, iiNet and Internode are the latest providers to offer plans on these super-fast speed tiers, with both the NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans available to eligible customers.

Both providers are part of the same umbrella company — TPG Telecom — and typically iiNet and Internode have a lot of similarities when it comes to NBN plans, so it’s probably no surprise that these two companies have jumped on the fast-internet bandwagon.

It’s important to note that both providers limit access to these fast-speed internet plans to Fibre to the Promises (FTTP) and select Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) homes. Also, as these plans are new, the projected ‘typical evening speeds’ are an estimate, though both iiNet and Internode will update these speeds once they have enough information to do so.

iiNet and Internode NBN 250 Plans

While Internode and iiNet offer NBN 12, 25, 50 and 100 plans on a choice of month-to-month or six-month contracts, neither is offering the NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans on six-month contracts for the moment.

iiNet’s NBN 250 plan includes unlimited data and a minimum monthly charge of $134.99 per month. The projected typical evening speed is 200Mbps, however this could change once more performance data is gathered.

As for Internode, you’ll pay $129.99 per month with unlimited data included. Typical evening speed is also listed as 200Mbps, but this will also most likely change too once more performance data rolls in.

iiNet and Internode NBN 1000 Plans

If you’re looking for the fastest speed tier you can get, both iiNet and Internode have NBN 1000 plans available. Like with NBN 250, these plans are only available month-to-month, and not on a six-month contract.

Picking up NBN 1000 from iiNet will set you back $154.99 per month and you’ll get unlimited data, with typical evening speeds listed as 200Mbps.

Internode is also month-to-month only, and available for $149.99 per month with unlimited data, with typical evening speeds listed as 200Mbps. Again, typical evening speeds for both providers may change once more data on speed performance is collected.

Advertisement

Other iiNet and Internode NBN Plans

If you’re not quite sold on super-fast NBN, or these speeds aren’t available to your address, both providers offer a range of plans on different speed tiers.

The following table shows a selection of published iiNet and Internode NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Other NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans

iiNet and Internode are two of the latest NBN providers to start offering extra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed tiers. However, these speeds aren’t as widely available as the slower speeds such as NBN 50 and NBN 100. If you’re looking for these super-fast plans, you will be quite limited in your choices. Aussie Broadband, Telstra, Superloop and Kogan all offer plans on both NBN 250 and NBN 1000, while iPrimus and MyRepublic only have plans on NBN 250.

Prices for these plans vary between providers, but all plans are typically well over $100 per month, so they don’t come cheap. Customers should also be aware that, no matter the provider, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds are only available with certain NBN connection types — FTTP and HFC most typical — and in some locations only. Before signing up to any of these plans, you should check your NBN connection type and check your address on the provider’s website to ensure that the plan you want is available to your home.