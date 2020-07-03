Just days after the NBN 250 announcement from MyRepublic, Vodafone has also confirmed it’s throwing a hat in the high-speed broadband ring.

The big-name telco has quietly launched two new, super-fast NBN plans, including a lightning-quick gigabit-speed service for eligible customers. NBN 250 and NBN 1000 are now available to residential Vodafone users across the country – but you’ll need a compatible connection (and a fat wallet) to jump on board.

Vodafone NBN 250

Vodafone is pricing its unlimited-data NBN 250 plan at $135 per month. The plan includes download speeds up to 250Mbps, plus uploads to 25Mbps, and is available on a month-to-month agreement with no lock-in contract.

We’re yet to see real-world data on Vodafone’s NBN 250 speeds, but right now the telco is listing a typical evening speed of 200Mbps. This indicates the average speed customers can expect on this plan during busy hours of 7pm to 11pm; off-peak speeds are likely to be faster, but as always your experience may vary.

You’ll have the option of bringing your own compatible modem, or purchasing a pre-configured Vodafone WiFi Hub for $180; normally priced at $5 per month, the WiFi Hub is free if you remain connected for 36 months. If you do cancel your service before the 36-month device period ends, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your modem in your final bill.

The WiFi Hub comes with 4G backup in case of NBN outages, and is a great all-round modem for most NBN plans. However, Vodafone advises NBN 250 and NBN 1000 customers that the Hub’s Ethernet connection only supports speeds of up to 100Mbps; if you do add this device to an super-fast plan, you’ll need to connect via the included 5Ghz WiFi connection.

NBN 250 from Vodafone is slightly pricier than Aussie Broadband’s rival NBN 250 plan, which is priced at $129 per month, and significantly more expensive than the $109 NBN 250 plan offered by MyRepublic. All three plans feature unlimited data and the option to go contract-free (although MyRepublic does offer a 12-month term with a rental modem), and include no setup fees beside optional equipment costs.

Vodafone NBN 1000

If you want the fastest NBN speeds on offer, Vodafone is also launching a new gigabit service. Vodafone’s unlimited NBN 1000 plan – called NBN Ultra – will be offered for $155 per month, again on a month-to-month basis with no lock-in contracts.

NBN Ultra offers a maximum download speed of 1000Mbps, and uploads to 50Mbps. Vodafone is citing a fairly conservative typical evening speed of 250Mbps between 7pm and 11pm, but has confirmed to Canstar Blue that it has seen significantly higher speeds during testing, and expects to update this number when more customer data is available.

As with NBN 250, Vodafone’s NBN Ultra plan is available with an optional WiFi Hub modem, priced at $180 but free for customers who stick around for 36 months. Again, you’ll need to connect over 5GHz WiFi if you opt to buy Vodafone’s Hub; otherwise, customers can feel free to simply bring their own high-speed modem to Vodafone’s NBN 1000 plan.

With a $155 per-month price, Vodafone’s NBN Ultra is one of the most expensive residential NBN plans on the market. In comparison, Aussie Broadband and Superloop each offer NBN 1000 from $149 per month, not including modem costs (which can set you back anywhere from $125 upfront, to $400 and up, especially if you’re picking up the Aussie Broadband-recommended Google Nest). Launtel also offers NBN 1000, priced from $4.60 per day (or around $139.91 each calendar month).

Fast NBN 1000 and NBN 250 plans compared

As exciting as the prospect of super and ultra-fast NBN is, these plans unfortunately won’t be available to everyone. To qualify for an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, you’ll need to be connected to the network via the Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) technology types. Superfast NBN should be available to all FTTP customers, but HFC users will need to check if their home is compatible before signing up.

Although Vodafone’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available in stores or via phone sales, you can sign up to Aussie Broadband and MyRepublic’s ultra-fast NBN plans online. We’ve listed the new NBN 250 and NBN 1000 options from both MyRepublic and Aussie Broadband below.

Vodafone NBN Plans

Not eligible for NBN 250 or NBN 1000? Vodafone’s standard unlimited data NBN plans are still available to most fixed-line NBN customers, and prices begin at $65 per month for NBN 25 speeds. We’ve listed several options in the table below.

