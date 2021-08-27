Smartphone brand OPPO is slinging some serious specials for Fathers’s Day, with free Google tech, earbuds and smart watches up for grabs with selected devices.

If your dad is in need of a new smartphone, picking up one of OPPO’s flagship Find X3 models – including the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Lite, and Find X3 Neo – can net him not only a great new handset, but several bonus gifts. From now through to September 9, OPPO is throwing in extras with every Find X3 phone purchased from participating retailers, including on plans from Woolworths Mobile and Telstra.

Here’s what you can score with each OPPO phone.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Buy the X3 Pro on a plan from Telstra or Woolworths Mobile – or outright from OPPO online, JB HiFi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Wireless1 or Mobileciti – and you’ll receive the following when you redeem by September 22, 2021:

Google Nest Hub 2nd generation

Google Chromecast

Google Nest Mini

The total value of these extras is $249. The OPPO Find X3 Pro is available to buy outright with a RRP of $1,699, or on plans from Telstra and Woolworths Mobile.

Opt to buy from a telco, and you can spread the cost of your phone over 12 or 24 months with Telstra, or 24 or 36 months with Woolworths Mobile. In addition to the Google bundle deal, Telstra is also offering $350 off the price of the Find X3 Pro if you buy before September 6.

The following table shows selected published 24-month Telstra and Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X3 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

OPPO Find X3 Neo

The OPPO Find X3 Neo is available to buy on plans from Woolworths Mobile over 24 or 36 months, or outright from OPPO online, JB HiFi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Wireless1 and Mobileciti. Priced at $1,199 upfront, the Find X3 Neo currently comes with a bonus Google Nest Hub 2nd generation valued at $149.

The following table shows selected published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X3 Neo on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

OPPO Find X3 Lite

OPPO has launched two separate offers for the lower-cost Find X3 Lite, one of which is exclusive to Harvey Norman. While most retailers and telcos are offering a free OPPO Band fitness tracker (RRP $129) with the Find X3 Lite, Harvey Norman is instead throwing in a pair of OPPO Enco W31 True Wireless earphones in black, valued at $199.

The OPPO Find X3 Lite is normally $749 outright, but can be picked up on a 24 or 36-month plan from Woolworths Mobile. If you do want to buy outright, the device is also available from OPPO online, JB HiFi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Wireless1 and Mobileciti.

The following table shows selected published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X3 Lite on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer

If you’re looking for a different Father’s Day device deal, Woolworths Mobile is also taking up to $360 off the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you pre-order either device by September 9, 2021. You can save $350 on the RRP of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you pair it with a Woolworths Mobile device plan over 24 or 36 months, and $360 when you buy the device outright.

Both offers are also compatible with Samsung’s bonus gift bundle for all Galaxy Z Fold pre-orders, which includes your choice of either a $299 Galaxy Buds Pro Pack, a $297 Productivity Pack, or a $278 Power Pack.

Compare SIM plans

Buying an OPPO or Samsung phone outright? Youll need a good SIM-only plan to pair it with. You can find a range or postpaid and prepaid plans below.

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Try using our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data each month, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you want to compare a larger range of offers from other providers, use our phone plan comparison tool. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

OPPO phone reviews