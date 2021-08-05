Advertisement

OPPO has announced an innovative new technology that could find its way on to new devices soon – an under-the-screen camera. Previously OPPO and other phone manufacturers have toyed with the idea of having the selfie camera underneath the screen of the smartphone, giving the phone a much wider, uninterrupted surface without a hole punch or non-screen space.

Now, calling its leap in technology ‘next-generation’, it seems OPPO is almost ready to start rolling this feature out onto its production handsets, after previewing photos of prototypes. It’ll be interesting to see how this technology evolves, and when we’ll get our hands on a discreet selfie camera OPPO handset.

OPPO’s under the screen camera technology explained

Previously under-the-screen technology on smartphones has been plagued with issues, with camera quality reduction being at the top of the list. Companies like Vivo, ZTE, Xiaomi and OPPO have played with the technology before, although mostly in prototypes, with the results seemingly far from perfect.

Phones that have been released with an under-screen camera are few and far between. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, being the first phone with such technology integrated, displayed some annoying traits – in particular, the selfie camera being ambiently visible under the screen, and the camera quality being disappointing.

It would seem that OPPO has put a lot of focus on its under-the-screen technology, and the company says it has created camera quality with very little visual difference to over-the-screen cameras. The company claims to have achieved this by shrinking the size of each pixel, without reducing the number of pixels overall. Below, you’ll see two example shots of what OPPO’s under-the-screen selfie camera can do. Obviously it’s not the best quality, but it’s certainly not the worst. We’ll have a better idea of what OPPO can do when it releases a phone with this technology.

OPPO’s new under-the-screen technology hasn’t been announced alongside a new handset, but we can expect to see at least a few devices picking up this technology in the future. OPPO has, however, released an example photo of a device with this technology inbuilt. On other under-screen camera phones, having a white screen displayed would be the worst possible choice for a snap, as the silhouette of the selfie camera would be very obvious. But it seems like OPPO is claiming here that the camera isn’t very prominent at all.

Should I get an OPPO phone?

OPPO phones are typically well-received, with prices ranging from around $200 to $1,700. With phones dotted throughout that price range, there’s bound to be a handset for you, be it from OPPO’s budget A series line, the camera-focused Reno line, or the luxury-oriented Find X line.

OPPO phones have also been popular within Canstar Blue’s customer ratings, having won the Most Satisfied Customers award for smartphones three years in a row, although Apple currently hold the award. In our 2021 research, OPPO phones scored four stars in speed, five in durability/longevity, four in usability, four in value for money, five in appearance and style, five in battery life, and three in camera quality, along with four stars in overall satisfaction.

That being said, it pays to compare phones around before you spend any money, just to make sure you’re getting the right phone for you. You can compare flagship phones from Samsung, OPPO and Google in the table below, or you can pick out the phone of your choice on a plan using our comparison tool.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G

Google Pixel 5 The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month phone plans for the OPPO Find X3 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month phone plans for the Google Pixel 5 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Images: OPPO