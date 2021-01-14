Samsung’s S21 range of phones has finally been revealed, with three 5G capable phones now available for pre-order. If you’re after the new S21, S21+ or the S21 Ultra on a plan, Vodafone offers flexibility, value, and plenty of extras.

Vodafone is stocking the entire Galaxy S21 series in a range of storage sizes, with each model available on 12, 24, and 36-month payment plans.

You can now pre-order these devices from Vodafone from 7am AEDT Friday, January 15, with shipping starting on January 29.

Vodafone plans and prices

Below you’ll find device prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra phones across 12, 24 and 36-month payment periods. Customers who pre-order the S21 and S21+ by January 28 will receive a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319), while S21 Ultra orders receive the new Galaxy Buds Pro (RRP $349).

If you'd like to pick up one of the phones from the S21 range through Vodafone, you'll need to sign up on a postpaid plan through the telco.

Vodafone Payment Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Like Optus and Telstra, Vodafone separates phone payments from your monthly mobile plan, letting you switch between SIM-only plans how you please. However, if you cancel your Vodafone plan before you payment period ends, you’ll need to pay out the full remaining balance of your S21.

You can pick up phones from the S21 range from Vodafone on interest-free payment plans of either 12 months, 24 months, or 36 months. The total cost of the device is basically the same no matter which plan option you pick, but your monthly payment will vary.

Vodafone Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

12 months: $104.08 per month (total cost $1,248.96)

24 months: $52.04 month (total cost $1,248.96)

36 months: $34.69 per month (total cost $1,248.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

12 months: $112.41 per month (total cost $1,348.92)

24 months: $56.20 month (total cost $1,348.80)

36 months: $37.47 per month (total cost $1,348.92)

The following table shows published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21

Vodafone Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21+

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

12 months: $129.08 per month (total cost $1,548.96)

24 months: $64.54 per month (total cost $1,548.96)

36 months: $43.02 per month (total cost $1,548.72)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

12 months: $137.41 per month (total cost $1,648.92)

24 months: $68.70 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

36 months: $45.80 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

The following table shows published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+

Vodafone Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

24 months: $77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

36 months: $51.36 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $162.41 per month (total cost $1,948.92)

24 months: $81.20 per month (total cost $1,948.80)

36 months: $54.13 per month (total cost $1,948.68)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $179.08 per month (total cost $2,148.96)

24 months: $89.54 per month (total cost $2,148.96)

36 months: $59.69 per month (total cost $2,148.84)

The following table shows published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

All Vodafone plans are on a month-to-month basis, and you’re able to switch between plans at will – however the above prices are for the phone payment only. You’ll need to couple your phone to a plan of your choosing.

Outright Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Range

You can also buy your device outright from a retailer and bundle with one of the above Vodafone postpaid plans on a month-to-month basis. Here are the outright prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range:

Samsung Galaxy S21:

128GB: $1,248

$1,248 256GB: $1349

Samsung Galaxy S21+:

128GB: $1,549

$1,549 512GB: $1,649

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

128GB: $1,849

$1,849 256GB: $1,949

$1,949 512GB: $2,149

About Vodafone phone plans

Vodafone’s Infinite plans offer unlimited data, and start at $40 per month for 10GB of high speed data, plus unlimited 2Mbps data to prevent overage fees. Plans then go up to $120 with a huge 150GB of fast-speed data (and unlimited 25Mbps data).

You’ll receive unlimited data with capped speeds on all postpaid Vodafone plans – data caps at 2Mbps on the $45 plan, and unlimited 10Mbps data on Vodafone’s $55 and $65 plans. These are perfect for the person who doesn’t like running out of data and wants to avoid excess usage fees.

You’ll need to couple one of these phone plans to your device at the checkout. These plans are compatible with Vodafone’s $5 overseas roaming, and you can pick up discounts and bundle eligible plans under a single account.

All plans include access to Vodafone’s 5G mobile network where available. Vodafone 5G is currently rolling out in major cities across Australia, so the S21 range is a great way to test out the new super-fast network.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: features at a glance

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Price From $1,249 From $1,549 From $1,999 Screen size 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Battery 4,000mAh with fast charging and Power Share 4,800mAh with fast charging and Power Share 5,000mAh with fast charging and Power Share Processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 12-megapixel wide-angle, 108-megapixel wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, plus 8K video Front camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Colours Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet Phantom Silver, Phantom Black

SIM Only plans for the Galaxy S21

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Woolworths Mobile

Images: Samsung