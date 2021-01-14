It’s that time of the year when Samsung launches its Galaxy S series of phones, and no surprises that this year’s devices are called the S21 series. The range includes three devices, the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, and unlike the previous year’s S20 series, all three of the 2021 devices come with 5G as default with no 4G versions released.

If you’re looking at picking up one of these devices on a phone plan, Woolworths Mobile has all three devices available to bundle with a postpaid plan over 24 or 36 months. If you’d prefer to buy your phone outright, Woolies also offers that option and gives you a discount when you add on a SIM-only plan. Pre-orders are now live and phones are shipping from January 29, 2021.

So, want to know more about buying the Samsung Galaxy S21 series through Woolworths Mobile? We’ve got all the details below.

Woolworths Mobile offers and deals

Woolworths Mobile is offering new and re-contracting customers a $200 discount when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. To score your discount, you’ll need to order between January 15 and January 28, 2021, and bundle your device on a Woolworths Mobile Phone Plan. The $200 discount will be applied to your monthly handset payment in equal instalments across the life of your plan; if you cancel early, you’ll forfeit any remaining discount. Terms apply.

Through Woolies, you’ll also get the bonus Galaxy Buds (Galaxy Buds Live with S21 and S21+ devices, Galaxy Bods Pro with S21 Ultra) via redemption, when you purchase between January 15, 2021 and January 28, 2021. Terms apply.

Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plans

Whether you choose to buy your Samsung phone on a plan or buy outright and add on a SIM-only plan from Woolies, you’ll have a choice between the same three month-to-month postpaid phone plans. Prices start at $25 with 18GB and go up to $45 with 55GB of data.

Whether you choose to buy your Samsung phone on a plan or buy outright and add on a SIM-only plan from Woolies, you'll have a choice between the same three month-to-month postpaid phone plans. Prices start at $25 with 18GB and go up to $45 with 55GB of data.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans

Out of the three phones, the Galaxy S21 is the base model, but it is far from basic. The 40MP front-facing camera uses the new ‘contour cut’ camera design, which places the camera in the phone’s metal frame, rather than as an in-screen notch. As for the rear cameras, you’ll get a triple rear-camera setup with AI integration and pro-grade enhancements and 30x zoom, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide-angle camera and 64MP telephoto lens, capable of capturing 8K images.

The S21 has a 6.2 inch edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, a 64-bit Octa-Core processor, Dolby Atmos surround sound, Samsung Knox security and your choice of unlocking your device through password, PIN code, facial recognition or fingerprint scanner. You’ll get a 4,000 mAh battery compatible with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Android 11 is included out of the box. The S21 is available in 128GB and 256GB, both with 8GB of RAM, and your choice of Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink colourways. The S21 is also, of course, 5G compatible.

Woolworths Mobile Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

24 months: $54 per month ($1,296 in total over 24 months) — $45.66 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $36 per month ($1,296 in total over 36 months) — $30.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

24 months: $58.50 per month ($1,404 in total over 24 months) — $50.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $39 per month ($1,404 in total over 36 months) — $33.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

24 months: $54 per month ($1,296 in total over 24 months) — $45.66 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $36 per month ($1,296 in total over 36 months) — $30.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

24 months: $58.50 per month ($1,404 in total over 24 months) — $50.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $39 per month ($1,404 in total over 36 months) — $33.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans

If you want a little bit of an upgrade, the Galaxy S21+ offers all the same features of the S21, in a bigger size. The FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen screen is larger at 6.7 inches and with the same 120Hz refresh rate as the S21. The camera setup is the same, with the front-facing camera also featuring the new ‘contour cut’ placement.

You’ll get the same security features as the base model, along with the same four device unlocking options, 64-bit Octa-Core processor, Android 11, 5G connectivity and the same IP68 water and dust resistance as the S21, however it’s the 4,800 mAh battery that gets the upgrade. Both the 128GB and 256GB storage sizes include 8GB of RAM, while the colour choices include Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.

Woolworths Mobile Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21+

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

24 months: $67.50 per month ($1,620 in total over 24 months) — $59.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $45 per month ($1,620 in total over 36 months) — $39.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

24 months: $70.50 per month ($1,692 in total over 24 months) — $62.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $47 per month ($1,692 in total over 36 months) — $41.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

24 months: $67.50 per month ($1,620 in total over 24 months) — $59.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $45 per month ($1,620 in total over 36 months) — $39.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

24 months: $70.50 per month ($1,692 in total over 24 months) — $62.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $47 per month ($1,692 in total over 36 months) — $41.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans

Want the best of the best from the Galaxy S21 range? The S21 Ultra is the premium of premium devices. This 5G-compatible phone has all the big premium features you’d expect of this device. You’ll get a huge 6.8 inch Quad HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, with the brightest display yet on a Galaxy phone — up to 25% brighter than the Galaxy S20 — and it also has a 50% clearer contrast ratio.

As for the cameras, you’ll get a quad rear camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle, 108MP wide-angle and two 10MP telephoto lenses for high-resolution zooming. This means you’ll have 64 times richer colour and three times the dynamic range compared to last year’s S20 Ultra. There’s also 100x Space Zoom, and combined with Night Mode and Bright Night features, you’ll have more photo taking possibilities than ever. Plus, for the perfect selfie, you’ll have a 40MP front-facing camera. The battery is also a big upgrade — 5,000 mAh — with the ability to charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. In a first for the Galaxy S series, the S21 Ultra will be compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

The Ultra includes many of the same features as the S21 and S21+, such as Android 11 and the same security and device unlocking functions. The S21 Ultra is available in 128GB and 256GB storage sizes, both with 12GB or RAM, or the 512GB storage size with 16GB of RAM. The Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colourways.

Woolworths Mobile Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

24 months: $79.50 per month ($1,908 in total over 24 months) — $71.16 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $53 per month ($1,908 in total over 36 months) — $47.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

24 months: $84 per month ($2,016 in total over 24 months) — $75.66 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $56 per month ($2,016 in total over 36 months) — $50.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

24 months: $93 per month ($2,232 in total over 24 months) — $84.66 per month when $8.34 discount applied

36 months: $62 per month ($2,232 in total over 36 months) — $56.44 per month when $5.56 discount applied

The following table shows published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

NOTE: The discount on handset payments is only available to new and approved Woolworths Mobile customers who order between January 15 and January 28, 2021. Terms apply.

The above prices are for your monthly device costs only, so you’ll need to add on your plan choice — the $25, $35 or $45 — with data inclusions starting at 18GB and going up to 55GB. Combining your device payments with your plan choice will give you an idea of your overall plan fees each month. Postpaid plans are month-to-month, however cancelling altogether requires you to pay off the remainder of your device.

Why choose Woolworths Mobile?

If you’re looking to pick up a phone on a plan, Woolworths Mobile is a great alternative to the big three telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. While you won’t get the same perks and extras that the big three have to offer, or access to a 5G mobile network, Woolies tends to outshine the other three when it comes for plan prices and data inclusions.

Woolworths Mobile has a wide range of Samsung and OPPO phones available to bundle with a postpaid plan, or even to buy outright. Choosing to buy a phone on a plan will give you the choice between a 24 or 36-month device payment period, and you can bundle with your choice of three postpaid phone plans. Prices start at $25 per month with 18GB of data, $35 per month with 35GB of data, and up to $45 per month with 55GB of data (these plan prices exclude your monthly device repayments).

While there aren’t any of the big entertainment perks available through Woolies, you’ll get a 200GB data bank included, plus, if you combine your Woolworths Mobile service with your Woolworths Everyday Rewards, you’ll be able to save 10% off your grocery shop each month, with the potential to save up to $50 a month on your grocery shop. Woolies also offers discounts and bonuses on plans from time to time, so it’s worth keeping an eye out to see what is on offer.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: features at a glance