John Stamos stars in new Disney+ Original ‘Big Shot’

Advertisement

Feel good sporting movies have been a staple for Disney over the years, with the small screen often playing a backup. But there may be a new playbook, with Disney+ announcing a new Original Series, which will be coming to screens on April 16, 2021. Titled ‘Big Shot’, the series follows a disgraced basketball coach in his new role at an all-girls high school, where Disney weaves its magic both on and off the court. Find out more about the latest from Disney below.

What is Big Shot about?

Big Shot follows basketball coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) as he finds himself a new job after an incident at a college basketball game. Winding up at an elite all-girls high school, Korn soon realises he has his work cut out for him, as his traditional style of coaching is met with resistance from the girls. In typical Disney fashion (and from what the trailer shows), some good ol’ fashioned communication and understanding leads to coach Korn and the team getting on the right path and winning a few games along the way. Predictable? Yes. Wholesome? Also yes.

When does Big Shot start?

Big Shot will premiere on April 16, 2021 on Disney+, with 10 episodes to be released. There’s currently no word on if there will be a second season or if Big Shot will run out the clock after just one season. Either way, it’ll be enough to get your fill of feel-good sporting moments.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Disney+