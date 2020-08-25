How to watch the Jeff Horn Vs. Tim Tszyu fight

Strap yourselves in, pay-per-view boxing is coming to Kayo, and the first fight is an all-Aussie affair, featuring Brisbane battler Jeff Horn touching gloves with Tim Tszyu – son of Aussie boxing great Kostya Tszyu.

Originally slotted to be fought in April, the fight will finally have its time under the lights, with the bout taking place today (Wednesday, August 26) in Townsville, Queensland, in front of a crowd of 16,000.

32-year-old Horn (20-2-1) and 25-year-old Tszyu (15-0-0) fight for the IBF Australasian super welterweight and WBO Global super welterweight belts, both of which are currently held by Tszyu, as well as the allure of being the face of Australian boxing. So, how can you watch the fight? Find out below.

Horn Vs. Tszyu Kayo

How can I watch Horn Vs. Tszyu?

Both Kayo and Foxtel will be playing host to the fight, with coverage available through their pay-per-view channel, Main Event. For Foxtel customers, Main Event is channel 521, while both current and new Kayo subscribers can find it through the app homepage, although there’s an additional cost to watch the fight.

As the term ‘pay-per-view’ suggests, you’ll have to pay an additional charge on top of your regular subscription to tune into the Horn Vs. Tszyu battle, although you can sign up just for the fight through Kayo if you don’t already have a subscription. The Horn Vs. Tszyu fight will cost you $59.95 upfront, with new Kayo users given access to the sports streaming app until midnight on September 6, helping to take some of the sting out of the cost.

What time does the Horn Vs. Tszyu fight start?

Coverage of the Horn Vs. Tszyu fight begins at 7pm with the undercard fights, with the main event expected to begin closer to 9:30pm. However, if you aren’t interested in the undercards, Kayo has press conferences, analysis and previous boxing matches available to stream to keep you glued to your seat before the first bell rings.

Photo Credit: Kayo

