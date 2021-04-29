How to watch Black Widow in Australia

Another victim of the pandemic and the latest film to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Black Widow, finally has a confirmed release date, and this time it doesn’t look likely to be pushed back again.

Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the MCU, was originally set for release in May 2020. But after being pushed back due to the pandemic, and then further rescheduled several more times, we finally have a set-in-stone release date.

Black Widow release date and price

Black Widow will be released in Australia in cinemas on July 8, 2021. However, due to the fact that many cinemas in other countries are not operating, Black Widow will also get a Disney+ Premiere Access release on July 9, 2021. So, if you’d prefer to sit back at home to kick off the next big Marvel adventure, you can order it through Disney+ for an additional $34.99 AUD. Of course, you will need a subscription to Disney+ to watch, and this Premier Access cost is in addition to your monthly (or annual) subscription price.

What is Black Widow about?

If you’re not totally up to date on the MCU, this is where you should stop reading as we’re about to dive into some major spoilers for other Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

As the first film in Phase Four of the MCU, it’s going to be interesting to see how much this ties into the future Marvel films, as Black Widow deviates from the current post-Avengers: Endgame timeline seen in Marvel shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider and Loki. Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, where Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson), has turned her back on the Avengers and the Sokovia Accords, and is essentially on the run. What we’re seeing in this film is what happens to Natasha after the events of Civil War and prior to Avengers: Infinity War. This also explains why Natasha is finally getting her own feature film, despite the character’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

Harking back to her roots as a super spy, Black Widow is being promoted as a sort of action spy thriller film, which does fit with what we know of the character’s background. There have been several hints at her darker past in previous Marvel films, but this past looks like it is about to catch up with her and we’ll finally get to know more about the real Natasha.

We’ll also meet other super spies including Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (played by Rachel Weisz) and Alexei/The Red Guardian (played by David Harbour), who is sort of the Soviet Union version of Captain America. These super spies will have to unite and decide where their allegiance lies to face a new foe, the Taskmaster. With the ability to mimic the moves of his enemies, the Taskmaster is unlike any villain Natasha has faced before. It will also be interesting to see how this ties into the other movies and shows that are part of Phase Four of the MCU. Check out the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+

Unless you plan on catching it on the big screen, you’ll need to sign up to Disney+ in order to watch Black Widow on Premiere Access. You’ll also be able to catch up on most of the MCU movies, in addition to Marvel shows and Disney+ Original shows set in the MCU.

There are two plans to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or you can prepay for a whole year at $119.99, which gives you some savings on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.

