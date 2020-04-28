Disney is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), with the ninth and final instalment in the Skywalker saga to be available for streaming on Disney+. That’s right, you can enjoy a good ‘ol Star Wars binge session from start to finish — the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day.

From 4 May, 2020, all nine of the Star Wars films in the Skywalker saga are available to stream on Disney+, with Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker finally available on the streaming platform for the first time since its December 2019 release date.

The Star Wars journey comes to an end

It’s been a long ride since the original Star Wars film came out in 1977, with the Skywalker Saga spanning five decades and multiple generations of fans. But now, one of the most successful movie franchises in history has come to a close.

For anyone unfamiliar with the series, it’s hard to explain just how much of an impact this series of nine films has had on the lives of its fans, and the way it not only shaped cinema and the world of fandom, but the whole Sci-Fi genre. That’s why it’s a bittersweet feeling to have the series wrapped up — for many Star Wars fans, it’s been a huge part of their lives.

If you’ve never watched a Star Wars movie before, now is the perfect time to get settled in thanks to Disney+. The order to watch the movies is slightly complicated. Watching them in order of release date can have its benefits — you can experience the movies the way the rest of the world did. However, there is also some merit in a chronological viewing — if you’re unfamiliar with the characters and plotline, it might be easier to keep track of what’s going on and the general Star Wars mythology if you start with Episode I. And that’s just talking about the main ‘Skywalker Saga’ — there are two spin off movies and several spin-off shows also available to watch on Disney+, including the hugely successful show, The Mandalorian.

The complete Star Wars movie collection on Disney+

To get you started on your Star Wars Day binge watching session, here is the complete list of Star Wars movies available to stream on Disney+ in Australia.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

If you’d prefer to watch in the release date order, you’ll start with the original trilogy — Episode IV: A New Hope, followed by Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Then you’ll jump to what’s referred to as the prequel trilogy: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Then the final trilogy referred to as the sequels: Episode VII: The Force Awakens, followed by Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and finally, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Both spin off movies, while set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, were filmed between the newer sequels, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released in 2016 (after The Force Awakens) and Solo: A Star Wars Story released in 2018 (after The Last Jedi).

Sign up to Disney+

Looking forward to your epic Star Wars binge-watching session? First off, you'll need to sign up to Disney+! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at just $8.99 per month, or prepay for a whole year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Star Wars shows on Disney+

Over the years, there have been several spin off Star Wars shows, mostly as animated series aimed towards kids. The show Star Wars: The Clone Wars was a majorly successful spin off series, with a seventh and final season released as an exclusive on Disney+ early 2020. Star Wars Rebels is another spin-off animated series, with some characters from Clone Wars making an appearance in the four-season series. Both of these animated series, along with a handful of other animated spin-offs (some within the ‘LEGO Star Wars’ franchise), are available to stream on Disney+.

And then there’s The Mandalorian. The first live-action Star Wars spin off show was the big premiere Disney+ Original at the launch of the streaming platform, and it has fast become a fan favourite. Set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, the first season of The Mandalorian is available for streaming on Disney+, and season two is expected to premiere on the streaming platform in October 2020. There’s also a behind the scenes documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, about making the first season of the popular show, premiering on Disney+ on 4 May, 2020, with new episodes released weekly.