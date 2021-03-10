How to watch the Matrix trilogy in Australia

Since the first film was released in 1999, the cyberpunk story of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus trying to free mankind from the Matrix has captivated audiences and planted itself firmly in popular culture and beyond.

With a fourth instalment set to be released at the end of the 2021, now is the perfect time to step back into the Matrix and jog your memory of the journey so far. To help, Canstar Blue have found where you can tune into the Matrix for your next movie binge.

How to watch the Matrix movies in Australia

The Matrix trilogy is available to stream via BINGE and Foxtel, and is also available to purchase or rent through Amazon Prime Video, Fetch, YouTube Premium or Google Play.

The Matrix on BINGE

All three films in the Matrix trilogy are currently available to stream on BINGE.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

The Matrix on Foxtel

Similarly to BINGE, all three movies of the Matrix franchise are available to stream on Foxtel. However, you’ll have to sign up to a Foxtel movie pack to get your Matrix fix.

The Matrix on Amazon Prime Video

All three of The Matrix films are available to buy or rent from Amazon Prime Video. The films can be rented for $3.99 for 30 days, or 48 hours once you’ve started watching. To buy, The Matrix costs $9.99, while The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions cost $14.99 each. You can also purchase the complete trilogy of films for $34.97.

The Matrix on Fetch

The Matrix Trilogy films are available to buy or rent from Fetch from $4.99 each. Fetch also provides the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for each film, as well as some reviews so that you can essentially try before you buy.

The Matrix on YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium has all three Matrix films available to buy or rent so that you can stream them through the platform. The films cost $4.99 to rent, however if you’d like to watch them again and again, you can buy each film for $12.99 or $14.99 depending on the quality you choose.

The Matrix on Google Play

Google Play has all three movies from the Matrix trilogy, as well as the Animatrix spin-off, available to buy or rent. You can rent The Matrix for just $2.99 or buy it for $12.99, while The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are each $4.99 to rent or $12.99 to buy.

Advertisement

What is the Matrix about?

The Matrix follows Neo, an office worker by day and hacker by night. However, an encounter with the mysterious Trinity sets him on the path of no-return, where he realises that he – and the whole human race – are actually living in a simulation after the creation of artificial intelligence. Breaking free of the simulation, Neo joins Trinity and her band of fighters to help free mankind.

How many Matrix movies are there?

There are three films that make up the Matrix trilogy, however there is a fourth untitled Matrix film set to join the franchise in 2021. The films in chronological order are:

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Matrix 4 (2021)

The Matrix franchise also includes two direct-to-video movies, The Matrix Revisited which was released in 2001 and The Animatrix which was released in 2003. Other media within the franchise includes a series of both official and unofficial books, a number of comics, short stories, a magazine and three video games, among other things, if you really want to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Photo Credit: BINGE