Vitamix Ascent A2300i blender review

The multi-cooker isn’t the only sous-chef trying to perfect as many jobs as possible in hopes of claiming a permanent spot on the kitchen benchtop. The Vitamix Ascent series A2300i is one of the latest products proving blenders aren’t just for whipping up those green juices and ‘nice creams’ you planned on making as part of your new year’s resolution… but never got around to. It turns out these gadgets are also useful for creating dips, sauces, nut butter, bread, cocktails and other delicious goodies we actually want to shove into our gobs.

But the chunky price tag can get heads spinning, especially when there are already blenders with similar functions retailing for more than half the cost. So, what makes the Vitamix A2300i blender special, and is it worth it? Read our review below to learn about the different features and see how it compares to similarly priced models.

What can the Vitamix Ascent series A2300i blender do?

The Vitamix A2300i blender comes with a 2L container (otherwise referred to as a pitcher or jug) and provides between 1200W and 1400W worth of blending power. It can handle a variety of hot and cold ingredients and includes features such as:

SELF-DETECT technology: recognises the cup size and automatically adjusts the blend settings and times accordingly. It also prevents the machine from operating if the lid or container is not secure or if the container attached is not suitable for the chosen mode (i.e. you cannot make soup with certain containers because not all have a vented lid to release steam).

recognises the cup size and automatically adjusts the blend settings and times accordingly. It also prevents the machine from operating if the lid or container is not secure or if the container attached is not suitable for the chosen mode (i.e. you cannot make soup with certain containers because not all have a vented lid to release steam). Variable speed control: lets you manually control the speed, with 10 speed levels available.

lets you manually control the speed, with 10 speed levels available. Pulse: provides a burst of power to chop ingredients, knead dough, etc.

provides a burst of power to chop ingredients, knead dough, etc. Built-in digital timer: shows how long the blender has been running.

To avoid over or under blending, each container (or cup) is designed with a maximum run time, ensuring the blender automatically switches off once the run time has elapsed.

Keep in mind that while Vitamix blenders can blend hot ingredients, there are limitations on the type of cup (i.e. the Vitamix 0.6L cup) you can use and the maximum temperature the appliance can safely handle. The same goes for other blenders.

The Vitamix A2300i is available in a variety of designs, including red, black, white and slate.

How much does the Vitamix Ascent series blender cost?

Here’s the downside ─ the Vitamix A2300i blender is one of the most expensive options on the market, retailing for $999. However, compared to other Vitamix blenders, this model is on the more affordable side and the cheapest blender just behind the brand’s Explorian E310 blender ($649 RRP*).

Here’s a price comparison of various Vitamix models:

Model Price Vitamix Explorian E310 $649 RRP* Vitamix Ascent series A2300i $999 RRP* Vitamix Ascent series A2500i $1,299 RRP* Vitamix Ascent series A3500i $1,599 RRP*

On a positive note, the Vitamix A2300i blender does come with a generous 10-year warranty that extends to all parts, performance, labour and shipping. Many blenders typically have a shorter warranty period of one to two years.

How does the Vitamix Ascent A2300i blender compare to other brands?

Here’s how the Vitamix blender stacks up against two other high-end blenders from major brands KitchenAid and Breville.

Vitamix vs KitchenAid

Talk about twinning ─ the KitchenAid Magnetic Drive Blender (KSB5010) is a pretty identical alternative to the Vitamix Ascent A2300i, in terms of price and the majority of the features. One of the standout features is its Intelli-Speed technology, which senses how much food or liquid you are trying to blend and adjusts the blade speed to match. The 1.75L jug is also said to be resistant to scratches, stains and shatter-proof.

Model KitchenAid Magnetic Drive Blender Vitamix Ascent A2300i Price (RRP) $999 RRP* $999 RRP* Jug capacity (main) 1.75L 2L Maximum power (Watts) 1300W 1400W Warranty period 7 years 10 years

The KitchenAid blender provides four pre-set recipes: Icy Drinks & Smoothies, Milkshakes, Juices and Soups & Sauces.

Similar to Vitamix, KitchenAid has a Magnetic Drive technology that ensures the blender only operates when the jug and lid are secure.

Allows for manual and automatic operation of speed controls, similar to Vitamix.

Breville The Boss vs Vitamix Ascent A2300i

The Boss (BBL915BAL) blender from Breville is packed with a 2L jug, 12 manual speeds and one-touch programs including a Green Smoothie button. It can also heat and aerate ingredients, plus automatically tidy the areas around the blades via the auto-clean function.

Model Breville The Boss Vitamix Ascent A2300i Price (RRP) $849 RRP* $999 RRP* Jug capacity (main) 2L 2L Maximum power (Watts) 1500W 1400W Warranty period 7 years 10 years

Here are a few comparisons between the Breville and Vitamix blenders:

Both have a manually adjustable speed function, but the Breville blender offers 12 speeds (compared to Vitamix’s 10) for people who want extra flexibility in the type of textures they can achieve.

Unlike the Vitamix blender, Breville has a ProKinetix high-velocity blade system that’s claimed to pulverise a wide variety of ingredients and ultimately remove the need for a tamper.

Breville provides several pre-set recipes, while Vitamix offers pre-programmed settings via different sized cups and containers.

Disadvantages of the Vitamix Ascent blender

Aside from price, a major factor that differentiates the Vitamix A2300i from other branded blenders is that it doesn’t contain program settings. Preset recipes are fairly common across many mid-range and high-end blenders, so the lack of program settings can make the results inconsistent. It might also make the process of preparing food and drinks slightly inconvenient for some people, such as if you’re trying something new.

In this case, you’ll have to follow Vitamix-specific recipes or play a game of trial and error when deciding which speed to use and how long you should run the blender for. However, you can find preset programs in the other Ascent blenders which offer preset settings including Smoothies, Frozen Desserts and Hot Soup.

Advantages of the Vitamix Ascent blender

On the upside, the Vitamix blender does offer plenty of flexibility that might make the blender worth purchasing. The 10 speed options and Pulse function allow you to achieve a variety of textures, opening up the number of dishes you can make with a single appliance. The product additionally comes with a lengthy manufacturer’s warranty period of 10 years for peace of mind.

And, as far as online reviews go, it seems this Vitamix blender has kept many tummies happy with its strong blending power. Some reviewers have also praised the blender for being easy to use and a handy way to create different types of food.

Is it worth buying the Vitamix Ascent A2300i?

Getting a blender that’s capable of doing it all is certainly convenient and a great way to save money and benchtop space. But let’s be honest ─ $999 for any appliance is a lot. There are even fridges and washing machines that regularly retail for under $500.

So, if you’re already planning on splurging some hard-earned cash on a juicer, blender or food processor, then investing in the Vitamix Ascent A2300i blender could be worthwhile. It can downsize your arsenal of kitchen appliances and offer a budget-friendly alternative to buying multiple gadgets. But if making smoothies is the only thing on your to-do list, or you’re an occasional blender and don’t plan on experimenting with many of the functions, it may be better to look somewhere else.

*Prices are taken from Vitamix, correct as of October 2021.

*Product used for review/testing was a free sample provided by Vitamix.