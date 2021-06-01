Advertisement

Ever been to a café with a smorgasbord of options and you have no idea what to choose? Should you order the eggs benny or the smashed avo? Ahh, the choices. In the world of electricity, it can be a similar situation, with multiple plans and providers to sign up to, but which ones actually offer the best bang for your buck?

In this article, we take a look at AGL to show you which of its plans are worth your business. We not only list the cheapest AGL energy plan, but share details about what makes it so good. Feel free to cut to the chase by clicking on any of the links a little further down.

Best AGL Plans June 2021

What is the best AGL plan?

AGL’s best plan is currently the Essentials Plus product which comes with fixed electricity rates for 24 months, meaning prices won’t change during this period. The AGL Essentials Plus plan has no exit fees or lock-in contracts. This deal also unlocks access to AGL Rewards, a program that gives customers exclusive benefits and discounts off a range of retailers and services.

We determine the best AGL plan by using our expert methodology, which assesses numerous factors to do with the energy retailer and product. This includes the estimated price, features of the plan, as well as the provider’s customer service and billing credentials. If you’d like to know more about how we determine AGL’s best plan, view our methodology document here.

Best AGL Plan in NSW

AGL’s best energy plan in New South Wales is the Essentials Plus product. This deal comes with fixed rates for two years, so no sneaky price increases! Customers have monthly or quarterly billing options. Solar customers will receive a feed-in tariff rate of 7c/kWh.

Here is the AGL plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best AGL Plan in VIC

In Victoria, the best plan from AGL is the Essentials Plus deal, locking in rates for 24 months. It has no exit fees and comes with quarterly or monthly billing. Customers have access to AGL Rewards and those with solar panels will receive a feed-in tariff of 10.2c/kWh – the minimum rate for single rate tariffs in Victoria.

Here is the AGL plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best AGL Plan in QLD

The best AGL energy deal in Queensland is the Essentials Plus plan. This product has fixed rates for 24 months and no exit fees. Queenslanders are given access to AGL Rewards where a slew of benefits and discounts are on offer from participating retailers. Solar customers will receive a feed-in tariff of 6c/kWh.

Here is the AGL plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best AGL Plan in SA

The best AGL energy plan in South Australia is the Essentials product, locking in usage and supply rates for a 12-month period. Essentials brings no lock-in contracts or exit fees, and offers customers the same access to its rewards program. Solar customers can expect a feed-in tariff of 8c/kWh.

Here is the AGL plan on our database for SA. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best AGL Solar Plan

AGL’s best solar plan in NSW, QLD and SA is the Solar Savers deal. AGL Solar Savers is a variable rate plan with no exit fees or lock-in contracts. Customers connected to Solar Savers will receive a higher feed-in tariff than AGL’s standard market offer plans.

NSW

QLD

SA AGL Solar Plans NSW Here is the AGL Solar Savers plan on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Solar plan price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. AGL Solar Plans QLD Here is the AGL Solar Savers plan on our database for QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Solar plan price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. AGL Solar Plans SA Here is the AGL Solar Savers plan on our database for SA. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Solar plan price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Should you switch to an AGL plan?

AGL is certainly a provider that likes to keep things simple – with only a couple of market offers available in each state. And simplicity isn’t a bad thing for consumers, particularly in the energy space where things can get quite confusing if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. AGL’s plans deliver plenty of value for customers who are after a deal with competitive rates that can be locked in, plus a few other incentives along the way, like its esteemed rewards program.

Given that AGL is one of the ‘big three retailers’, it’s a brand many Aussies recognise and turn to for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s a fixed or variable rate deal, AGL has a plan to suit any household’s power needs, and depending on where you live, the provider often throws in other perks from time to time, like online sign-up credits. You can compare AGL to a range of other brands by jumping into our free comparison tool below.



