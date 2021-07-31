Advertisement

Fact Checked

South Australians are slugged with some of the highest energy prices in the country. Even in the wake of industry reforms designed to make comparing electricity plans ‘fairer’ and easier for customers, the playing field is still very overwhelming. With so many great deals out there, it pays to do a little extra homework (as you’re about to see).

This page aims to help you scan through a range of the best electricity plans currently on our database from energy providers in SA. Each month, our dedicated energy experts will update this information to keep you ahead of the game.

If you’re wondering about how we quantify the ‘best’ deals in market, we’re happy to share our insights. We determine our best value plans by applying our expert methodology, which analyses various components of a plan, such as price, features, customer service and billing options. This analysis then ranks each plan with a Value Score out of 10.

We don’t want to brag but our expert research team have perfected this methodology, so you can have absolute confidence when comparing deals. So, here you go; the best value plans on our database for South Australia, including the best offers from the ‘big three’ energy retailers. Click on the links below to skip ahead to your preferred plan type.

Best Energy Plans SA August 2021

The pricing shown below is based on the SA Power network in Adelaide, South Australia. This serves as a helpful guide but we’d recommend using our comparison tool for an accurate quote in your area.

Overall Best Value Plan, Elysian Energy [Power Maximiser]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Elysian Energy’s plan on our database for South Australia. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

$30 referral credit

Monthly billing cycle

No credit card fees

What to look out for:

Energy prices can change at any time

Monthly membership fee of $80

No feed-in tariff rate for solar customers

Best Value Fixed Rate Plan, Origin [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.4

Here is Origin’s plan on our database for South Australia. This product is from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Energy rates are fixed for 12 months

5,000 Everyday Rewards points + one point for every $1 billed

Includes 25% GreenPower at no extra cost

What to look out for:

After 12 months, energy rates may change

Credit card payment fees may apply

Late payment fees

Best Value Variable Rate Plan, Elysian Energy [Power Maximiser]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Elysian Energy’s plan on our database for South Australia. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

No daily supply charge

No late payment or credit card payment fees

Competitive energy base rates

What to look out for:

Energy prices can change at any time

Monthly subscription fee of $80

No feed-in tariff for solar customers

Best Value Plan with Entertainment, Alinta Energy [Sports Pack]

Value score: 8.0

Here is Alinta Energy’s plan on our database for South Australia. This product is from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Includes 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic – a sports streaming service

Energy rates are relatively competitive

Monthly billing available

What to look out for:

Energy rates are variable and may change over time

Rates are a little higher to cover the cost of the Kayo subscription

Average solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Plan with No Conditions, Alinta Energy [Home Deal]

Value score: 8.3

Here is Alinta Energy’s plan on our database for South Australia. This product is from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

No sign-up criteria or conditional discounts

Low variable energy rates

No credit card payment fees

What to look out for:

No green energy options

Energy prices are not fixed

Low solar feed-in tariff

Best Value AGL Plan [Flexible Saver]

Value score: 7.8

Here is AGL’s plan on our database for South Australia. This product is from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Competitive base rates

No confusing discounts or billing criteria to meet

Green energy options available

What to look out for:

Energy rates are variable and may change over time

Credit card fees included

Nominal solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Origin Plan [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.4

Here is Origin’s plan on our database for South Australia. This product is from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Fixed rates for a year

25% GreenPower added at no extra cost

Collect 5,000 Everyday Rewards points when signing up

What to look out for:

Credit card payment fees

Rates may change after the one-year benefit period

Low feed-in tariff for solar customers

Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan [Total Plan Home]

Value score: 7.8

Here is EnergyAustralia’s plan on our database for South Australia. This product is from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Energy base rates won’t change for 12 months

6% guaranteed discount off usage and supply charges

Claims to be 100% carbon neutral at no extra cost, though customers will need to opt in

What to look out for:

Energy rates may change after the 12 month benefit period

Some credit card payment charges may apply

Quarterly billing frequency only

How to find a great electricity deal in SA

Usage rates: Lower usage rates that cover the cost of using electricity (per kWh) and gas (per MJ) Supply charges: Competitive fixed daily fees for supplying your home with electricity or gas Discounts: Conditional or guaranteed discounts off your bills can help save on annual energy costs Bill credits: Like a discount but offers a credit off your bill, either as a standalone amount or ongoing Sign-up incentives: Access to rewards programs, frequent flyer points or entertainment services Fixed rates: Some plans comes with energy rates locked in for a set period meaning no rate rises Variable rates: Look out for low variable rates on plans but keep in mind they can change over time Customer service: Compare call centre hours and satisfaction ratings of energy providers Online tools and support: Does the company have an app and can you access your account online?

Our Value Score & Methodology Explained

We understand that identifying the ‘best value’ energy plans in SA sounds subjective, however that’s where our expert methodology comes into play. Besides price being a major influence, our ‘Value Score’ also includes other components of a deal, like features, value-adds and customer rewards.

Each plan is rated with a Value Score ranging from one to 10, which contains a Price Score and Features Score. Here are the factors that are considered:

Feature Score:

Billing & Payments

Customer Service & Support

Plan Flexibility

Price Score:

The estimated lowest price a representative customer would be charged in a year for this plan, assuming all conditions offered (if any) have been met, based on the AER’s model annual usage in the distribution region as shown at the top of each table. If you have provided usage data from your electricity bill, the estimated annual amount payable for this plan will be based on your individual circumstances

The Price score includes applicable discounts assuming all conditions have been met

The Price score may factor in the Reference Price where you have not provided usage data from your electricity bill

Canstar Blue considers plan features most relevant to customers in the calculation of Value Score. However, not every feature is included in the Value Score, nor every feature that is relevant to you. To gain a better understanding of how our Value Score works, view our methodology document here.