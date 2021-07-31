Advertisement

Fact Checked

The South East Queensland electricity market has undergone a swathe of regulatory changes, most notably with the introduction of ‘fairer’ default energy pricing. These changes may have set a new reference point for pricing; however, the industry still has a long way to go in terms of making it easier to compare deals.

That’s where this page can help. Every month our team of energy geeks will update this page with the best offers on our database from QLD electricity providers. This way you’ll always be ahead of the game.

Choosing the best energy plans is made possible by our expert methodology, which places each product under the microscope, examining its features, price, customer service and billing. Then we give each plan a Value Score out of 10.

If you’re tired of sifting through multiple websites to find the latest and greatest deals, then look no further. Here are the best value plans on our database for Queenslanders, including the best market offers from the ‘big three’ retailers, as well as various types of plan styles. To get started, simply click on the links below to your preferred energy plan.

Best Energy Plans QLD August 2021

The pricing shown below is based on the Energex network in Brisbane, QLD. If you’d like a more accurate quote from your area, jump onto our comparison tool.

Overall Best Value Plan, ReAmped Energy [Advance]

Value score: 9.3

Here is ReAmped Energy’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Green energy options available

Prices well below the QLD reference price

No credit card fees

What to look out for:

Energy rates are not fixed and may change in the future

Very low solar feed-in tariff

Customers must agree to fixed fortnightly payments, paid in advance

Best Value Fixed Rate Plan, Origin [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Origin’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Energy rates are fixed for one year

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

5,000 Everyday Rewards points upon sign-up and one point for every $1 paid on bills

What to look out for:

Discount and fixed rates only applies for a 12-month period

Some credit card fees apply

Paper bill fees apply

Best Value Variable Rate Plan, ReAmped Energy [Advance]

Value score: 9.3

Here is ReAmped Energy’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Big percentage off the QLD reference price

Low variable rates

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

What to look out for:

Electricity rates are not locked in

Low feed-in tariff offered to solar customers

Must pay fortnightly instalments, paid in advance

Best Value Plan with Entertainment, AGL [Super Saver]

Value score: 8.7

Here is AGL’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Includes membership to AGL Rewards where members get access to exclusive discounts and vouchers at participating retailers

No misleading or confusing discounts

Rates are locked in for a year

What to look out for:

Energy rates may change after 12 months

Low feed-in tariff available for solar customers

Small paper billing fee

Best Value Plan with No Conditions, Alinta Energy [Home Deal]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Alinta Energy’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

No online sign-up criteria to meet

Competitive energy rates

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

What to look out for:

Rates are variable and may change over time

No solar feed-in tariff available

No green energy options

Best Value AGL Plan [Super Saver]

Value score: 8.5

Here is AGL’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Decent savings off the reference price

Prices are fixed for 12 months

No exit fees

What to look out for:

Rates may change after a year

Low solar feed-in tariff

Must sign up to e-billing and digital communications

Best Value Origin Plan [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Origin’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Rates guaranteed for 12 months

25% added GreenPower at no extra cost

Receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points plus one point per $1 spent on bills

What to look out for:

Modest feed-in tariff

After 12 months, rates may change

Credit card fees apply

Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan [Total Plan Home]

Value score: 8.6

Here is EnergyAustralia’s plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

14% guaranteed discount off usage and supply charges

Base rates are locked in for 12 months

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

What to look out for:

Fixed rates may change after the 12-month benefit period

Average solar feed-in tariff

Paper bill fee and some credit card payment fees apply

How to find a great electricity deal in QLD

Usage rates: Lower usage rates that cover the cost of using electricity (per kWh) and gas (per MJ) Supply charges: Competitive fixed daily fees for supplying your home with electricity or gas Discounts: Conditional or guaranteed discounts off your bills can help save on annual energy costs Bill credits: Like a discount but offers a credit off your bill, either as a standalone amount or ongoing Sign-up incentives: Access to rewards programs, frequent flyer points or entertainment services Fixed rates: Some plans comes with energy rates locked in for a set period meaning no rate rises Variable rates: Look out for low variable rates on plans but keep in mind they can change over time Customer service: Compare call centre hours and satisfaction ratings of energy providers Online tools and support: Does the company have an app and can you access your account online?

Our Value Score & Methodology Explained

Trying to define the ‘best value’ energy plans in QLD may sound a little confusing, but with the help of our expert methodology, we’re confident in listing the most competitive deals in the Sunshine State. Although overall price is a huge factor in determining our ‘Value Score’, we also look at other components, like customer incentives, rewards programs and more.

Each plan is rated with a Value Score or ranking out of 10, which includes a Price Score and Features Score. Here are the factors that are considered:

Feature Score:

Billing & Payments

Customer Services & Support

Plan Flexibility

Price Score:

The estimated lowest price a representative customer would be charged in a year for this plan, assuming all conditions (if any) have been met, based on the AER’s model annual usage in the distribution region as shown at the top of each table. If you have provided usage data from your electricity bill, the estimated annual amount payable for this plan will be based on your individual circumstances

The Price Score includes applicable discounts assuming all conditions have been met

The Price Score may factor in the Reference Price where you have not provided usage data from your electricity bill

Canstar Blue considers plan features most relevant to consumers in the calculation of Value Rank. However, not every feature is included in the Value Rank, nor every feature that is relevant to you. For more details on how the Value Score works, read our methodology document here.