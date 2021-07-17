Fact Checked

There has been a lot of confusing changes to the Victorian energy market over the years, including the way power companies advertise their products. This can make finding the right electricity plan a little difficult, especially when competition is already fierce. But with so many good deals becoming available, we cut out the annoying legwork to make your life easier.

This page contains some of the best electricity plans from energy providers in Victoria on Canstar Blue’s database. Every month, our dedicated team of energy experts will update this page to show you a range of great deals.

When it comes to the ‘best’ energy plans in VIC, we try to be as objective as possible. Each of the best value plans are based on our expert methodology which assess many factors of a product and energy provider, such as price, features, customer service and billing. All of these aspects calculate what’s known as a ‘Value Score’, which varies from one to 10.

Our expert researchers have spent years crafting this methodology, giving you greater peace of mind when you’re on the hunt for a new energy deal. Here are the best value plans on our database for Victoria, including the best offers from the ‘big three’ power providers. Hit each link below to jump ahead to a suitable plan type.

Best Energy Plans VIC July 2021

The pricing shown below is based on the Citipower network in Melbourne, VIC. This serves as a helpful guide but we’d encourage jumping into our energy comparison tool for an accurate quote in your area.

Overall Best Value Plan, ReAmped Energy [Handshake]

Value score: 9.3

Here is ReAmped Energy’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower electricity network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Low variable rates with significant savings compared to the VDO

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

No confusing discounts or sign-up criteria to meet

What to look out for:

Energy rates are variable, meaning they can change in the future

Online only communication

Average solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Fixed Rate Plan, Lumo Energy [Movers]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Lumo Energy’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Energy rates are fixed until 31 December 2022

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

No confusing discounts

What to look out for:

Energy prices may change after the fixed-price period

Slightly higher rates than its ‘Value’ plan

Standard solar feed-in tariff rate

Best Value Variable Rate Plan, ReAmped Energy [Handshake]

Value score: 9.3

Here is ReAmped Energy’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

No lock in contract or exit fees

Very low usage and supply rates

Monthly billing option

What to look out for:

Energy rates are variable, meaning they can change at any time

Can only communicate with the retailer online

Average solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Plan with Entertainment, Alinta Energy [Sports Pack]

Value score: 8.8

Here is Alinta Energy’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Receive a 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic – a sports streaming service

No late payment fees, lock-in contracts or exit fees

Monthly billing option

What to look out for:

Energy rates are not locked in

No green energy options

Average solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Plan with No Conditions, ReAmped Energy [Handshake]

Value score: 9.3

Here is ReAmped Energy’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower electricity network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

No confusing discounts

Contract is ongoing with no exit fees

Extremely competitive usage and supply rates

What to look out for:

Energy prices are variable and may change in the future

Average feed-in tariff for solar customers

Some credit card payment surcharges may apply

Best Value AGL Plan [Super Saver]

Value score: 8.5

Here is AGL’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Rates are fixed for 12 months

No lock-in contracts or exit fees

Monthly and quarterly billing options

What to look out for:

Energy rates may change after the 12-month fixed benefit period

Average solar feed-in tariff

Must sign up to e-billing

Best Value Origin Plan [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.4

Here is Origin’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Fixed rates for 12 months

$25 bonus sign-up credit

Receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points + 1 point for every $1 billed

What to look out for:

After a year, this plan’s rates may change

Credit card payment fees may apply

Baseline feed-in tariff

Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan [Total Plan Home]

Value score: 8.4

Here is EnergyAustralia’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Usage and supply charges are fixed for 12 months

13% guaranteed discount off whole bill

No exit fees or lock-in contracts

What to look out for:

After 12 months, energy rates may change and discount may disappear

Some credit card payments charges apply

No monthly billing options

What to look for in an electricity plan

Usage rates: Lower usage rates that cover the cost of using electricity (per kWh) and gas (per MJ) Supply charges: Competitive fixed daily fees for supplying your home with electricity or gas Discounts: Conditional or guaranteed discounts off your bills can help save on annual energy costs Bill credits: Like a discount but offers a credit off your bill, either as a standalone amount or ongoing Sign-up incentives: Access to rewards programs, frequent flyer points or entertainment services Fixed rates: Some plans comes with energy rates locked in for a set period meaning no rate rises Variable rates: Look out for low variable rates on plans but keep in mind they can change over time Customer service: Compare call centre hours and satisfaction ratings of energy providers Online tools and support: Does the company have an app and can you access your account online?

Our Value Score & Methodology Explained

This page breaks down the best value energy plans on our database for Victoria, but defining what we mean by ‘best’ can be a little confusing. With this in mind, we dig a little deeper than price alone as a deciding factor. Our expert methodology enables you to compare electricity plans based on our unique ‘Value Score’.

The Value Score is a rating (out of 10), containing a Price Score, as well as a Features Score. In assessing the Value Score, factors that are considered include:

Feature Score:

Billing & Payments

Customer Service & Support

Plan Flexibility

Price Score:

The estimated lowest price a representative customer would be charged in a year for this plan, using the Victorian Government’s annual reference consumption for domestic customers in your distribution region as shown at the top of the table and assuming all conditions of discounts offered (if any) have been met. If you have provided usage data from your electricity bill, the estimated annual amount payable for this plan will be based on your individual circumstances

The Price score includes applicable discounts assuming all conditions have been met

The Price score may factor in the VDO for your distribution region where you have not provided usage data from your electricity bill

Canstar Blue considers plan features most relevant to customers in the calculation of Value Score. However, not every feature is included in the Value Score, nor every feature that is relevant to you. For further details on how the Value Score works, you can read our methodology document here.