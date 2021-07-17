There has been a lot of confusing changes to the Victorian energy market over the years, including the way power companies advertise their products. This can make finding the right electricity plan a little difficult, especially when competition is already fierce. But with so many good deals becoming available, we cut out the annoying legwork to make your life easier.
This page contains some of the best electricity plans from energy providers in Victoria on Canstar Blue’s database. Every month, our dedicated team of energy experts will update this page to show you a range of great deals.
When it comes to the ‘best’ energy plans in VIC, we try to be as objective as possible. Each of the best value plans are based on our expert methodology which assess many factors of a product and energy provider, such as price, features, customer service and billing. All of these aspects calculate what’s known as a ‘Value Score’, which varies from one to 10.
Our expert researchers have spent years crafting this methodology, giving you greater peace of mind when you’re on the hunt for a new energy deal. Here are the best value plans on our database for Victoria, including the best offers from the ‘big three’ power providers. Hit each link below to jump ahead to a suitable plan type.
Best Energy Plans VIC July 2021
- Overall Best Value Plan: ReAmped Energy, Handshake
- Best Value Fixed Rate Plan: Lumo Energy, Movers
- Best Value Variable Rate Plan: ReAmped Energy, Handshake
- Best Value Plan with Entertainment: Alinta Energy, Sports Pack
- Best Value Plan with No Conditions: ReAmped Energy, Handshake
- Best Value AGL Plan: Super Saver
- Best Value Origin Plan: Everyday Rewards
- Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan: Total Plan Home
The pricing shown below is based on the Citipower network in Melbourne, VIC. This serves as a helpful guide but we’d encourage jumping into our energy comparison tool for an accurate quote in your area.
Overall Best Value Plan, ReAmped Energy [Handshake]
Value score: 9.3
Here is ReAmped Energy’s plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower electricity network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Low variable rates with significant savings compared to the VDO
- No exit fees or lock-in contracts
- No confusing discounts or sign-up criteria to meet
What to look out for:
- Energy rates are variable, meaning they can change in the future
- Online only communication
- Average solar feed-in tariff
Best Value Fixed Rate Plan, Lumo Energy [Movers]
Value score: 8.7
What’s good about the plan:
- Energy rates are fixed until 31 December 2022
- No exit fees or lock-in contracts
- No confusing discounts
What to look out for:
- Energy prices may change after the fixed-price period
- Slightly higher rates than its ‘Value’ plan
- Standard solar feed-in tariff rate
Best Value Variable Rate Plan, ReAmped Energy [Handshake]
Value score: 9.3
What’s good about the plan:
- No lock in contract or exit fees
- Very low usage and supply rates
- Monthly billing option
What to look out for:
- Energy rates are variable, meaning they can change at any time
- Can only communicate with the retailer online
- Average solar feed-in tariff
Best Value Plan with Entertainment, Alinta Energy [Sports Pack]
Value score: 8.8
What’s good about the plan:
- Receive a 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic – a sports streaming service
- No late payment fees, lock-in contracts or exit fees
- Monthly billing option
What to look out for:
- Energy rates are not locked in
- No green energy options
- Average solar feed-in tariff
Best Value Plan with No Conditions, ReAmped Energy [Handshake]
Value score: 9.3
What’s good about the plan:
- No confusing discounts
- Contract is ongoing with no exit fees
- Extremely competitive usage and supply rates
What to look out for:
- Energy prices are variable and may change in the future
- Average feed-in tariff for solar customers
- Some credit card payment surcharges may apply
Best Value AGL Plan [Super Saver]
Value score: 8.5
What’s good about the plan:
- Rates are fixed for 12 months
- No lock-in contracts or exit fees
- Monthly and quarterly billing options
What to look out for:
- Energy rates may change after the 12-month fixed benefit period
- Average solar feed-in tariff
- Must sign up to e-billing
Best Value Origin Plan [Everyday Rewards]
Value score: 8.4
What’s good about the plan:
- Fixed rates for 12 months
- $25 bonus sign-up credit
- Receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points + 1 point for every $1 billed
What to look out for:
- After a year, this plan’s rates may change
- Credit card payment fees may apply
- Baseline feed-in tariff
Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan [Total Plan Home]
Value score: 8.4
What’s good about the plan:
- Usage and supply charges are fixed for 12 months
- 13% guaranteed discount off whole bill
- No exit fees or lock-in contracts
What to look out for:
- After 12 months, energy rates may change and discount may disappear
- Some credit card payments charges apply
- No monthly billing options
What to look for in an electricity plan
- Usage rates: Lower usage rates that cover the cost of using electricity (per kWh) and gas (per MJ)
- Supply charges: Competitive fixed daily fees for supplying your home with electricity or gas
- Discounts: Conditional or guaranteed discounts off your bills can help save on annual energy costs
- Bill credits: Like a discount but offers a credit off your bill, either as a standalone amount or ongoing
- Sign-up incentives: Access to rewards programs, frequent flyer points or entertainment services
- Fixed rates: Some plans comes with energy rates locked in for a set period meaning no rate rises
- Variable rates: Look out for low variable rates on plans but keep in mind they can change over time
- Customer service: Compare call centre hours and satisfaction ratings of energy providers
- Online tools and support: Does the company have an app and can you access your account online?
Our Value Score & Methodology Explained
This page breaks down the best value energy plans on our database for Victoria, but defining what we mean by ‘best’ can be a little confusing. With this in mind, we dig a little deeper than price alone as a deciding factor. Our expert methodology enables you to compare electricity plans based on our unique ‘Value Score’.
The Value Score is a rating (out of 10), containing a Price Score, as well as a Features Score. In assessing the Value Score, factors that are considered include:
Feature Score:
- Billing & Payments
- Customer Service & Support
- Plan Flexibility
Price Score:
- The estimated lowest price a representative customer would be charged in a year for this plan, using the Victorian Government’s annual reference consumption for domestic customers in your distribution region as shown at the top of the table and assuming all conditions of discounts offered (if any) have been met. If you have provided usage data from your electricity bill, the estimated annual amount payable for this plan will be based on your individual circumstances
- The Price score includes applicable discounts assuming all conditions have been met
- The Price score may factor in the VDO for your distribution region where you have not provided usage data from your electricity bill
Canstar Blue considers plan features most relevant to customers in the calculation of Value Score. However, not every feature is included in the Value Score, nor every feature that is relevant to you. For further details on how the Value Score works, you can read our methodology document here.
How we pick the best value plans
- Overall Best Value Plan: This plan is determined by what’s currently our top performing energy plan sorted by Value Score.
- Best Value Fixed Rate Plan: Our best-ranked plan as determined by our Value Score with fixed rates, meaning energy prices don’t change during the agreed period.
- Best Value Variable Rate Plan: The best value plan with energy rates that are variable, meaning prices are not fixed and are subject to change.
- Best Value Plan with Entertainment: This is an energy plan with the highest Value Score, which includes an additional entertainment feature or subscription.
- Best Value Plan with No Conditions: Our best value plan which has no conditional discounts, bill credits or similar. For example, it doesn’t require direct debit payment or similar.
- Best Value AGL Plan: The best value plan from AGL based on our Value Score.
- Best Value Origin Plan: The best value plan from Origin based on our Value Score.
- Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan: The best value plan from EnergyAustralia based on our Value Score.
In the event that two or more plans have the same value score in any given category, the cheapest option will be featured.
