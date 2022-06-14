New Cadbury ‘caramel slice’ block hits shelves

Chocolate lovers rejoice! There’s a new Cadbury ‘caramel slice’ block in town and shoppers are already going wild for it.

Cadbury has released the limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk block in collaboration with celebrity chef Curtis Stone to commemorate the brand’s 100th year in Australia.

The Cadbury caramel slice block features a classic milk chocolate casing with smooth flowing caramel, vanilla flavoured crème, and crunchy biscuit pieces on the inside. Basically, it’s really bad news for our diets.

While news of the Curtis Stone caramel slice block has been hush, it will likely be sold exclusively in Coles with Curtis Stone being an official ambassador for the supermarket. It’s understood the item will be on sale between June 15 and June 22. It retails for $5 a block which is slightly heftier than other Cadbury products.

Shoppers have already taken to social media to share their excitement. A TikTok user promptly shared a review of the new block and it’s safe to say it sounds exactly as we had imagined.

“If you like Caramello Koala, you’re are going to love this. Think Caramello Koala, vanilla cream, and biscuit pieces all in one,” the user said.

“It doesn’t taste exactly like a caramel slice, but it comes pretty damn close for a chocolate bar.

“Curtis Stone and Cadbury did their thing on this. Highly recommend it to anyone that loves caramel. Try it out for yourself. I’m tossing up between 9.5 and a 10 out of 10.”

One online commenter who has managed to snag the new block declared: “I’m never buying that ever again. I ate the whole block.”

Who’s up for a trip to Coles?

Compare Supermarkets