Woolworths’ Discovery Garden is back this week (February 10), offering 24 new varieties of seedling kits for shoppers to collect with every $30 spent in-store or online.

The supermarket revealed 21 of these will attract bees throughout their lifecycle, aiming to bring awareness to the vital role of bees and pollination in Australia’s ecosystem.

Each seedling kit will contain seeds, a compostable pot, a biodegradable seed mat, and a coco pellet pod. All the packaging from the seedling kits is also FSC certified and 100% recyclable.

Here’s the full list of seedlings available in the latest Discovery Garden promo:

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks explained that: “With so much of our floral resources decimated by recent droughts, bushfires, and floods, our focus this year is to encourage pollination through our bee-attracting seedlings and replenish local gardens and community flora.

“The Woolworths Discovery Garden program is a part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, which aims to not only have a positive impact on the planet but start conversations amongst families that result in positive change for the local environment to help create a better tomorrow.”

Woolworths has partnered with the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council (AHBIC) to bring the Garden Discovery promo back in 2021, with a focus on education and sustainability.

The supermarket will also supplement the seedling kits with a series of online educational tools for use at home and in schools, to be found on the Woolworths website.

Schools and Early Learning Centres will additionally have access to educational resource kits, including a bee craft kit resource for teachers to educate students on the importance of bees to our environment.

The Woolworths Discovery Garden seedling kit is not recommended for children under the age of five.

