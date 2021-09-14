Whether you’re looking for a new NBN plan or hoping to save on your plan fees, popular NBN provider Belong has a couple of offers available to new customers on its Standard Plus and Premium NBN plans.

Currently, Belong is offering a discount of $5 off your plan fees for the first 12 months that you stay connected to your Belong NBN plan, adding up to a total of $60 in savings over one year. These offers are only available for a short time, so read on to find out how you can snag a discount with Belong.

Save $60 off your NBN plan over 12 months

Belong is offering this monthly $5 discount on its Standard Plus (NBN 50) and Premium (NBN 100) plans, over 12 months, which adds up to a total of $60 savings over the one year. This offer is only available to new customers.

For the Standard Plus NBN 50 plan, you’ll pay $65 per month for the first 12 months, and then your plan fees will revert back to $70 per month ongoing. You’ll need to apply the promo code ‘FIVEOFF’ at the checkout in order to take advantage of this discount. The offer expires September 22, 2021, terms apply.

If you’re after a bit more speed, you can pick up the same $5 discount on the Premium NBN 100 plan, which will cost $85 per month for the first 12 months, then revert to $90 per month ongoing. You’ll need to use the discount code ‘PREMFIVE’ at the checkout, and this offer expires November 10, 2021, terms apply.

Belong offers three straightforward NBN plans across NBN 25, 50 and 100 speed tiers, which are all available as month-to-month plans with unlimited data. There is also a $60 modem fee, which you will be required to pay upfront or for $5 per month over 12 months; however, Belong is currently waiving this charge for new customers. Belong is also including a free mobile SIM card with $80 of credit, so if you’ve also been considering a new SIM-only phone plan, you might find some good value with this offer.

How does Belong compare to other providers?

While it might not sound like a big discount, when it comes to NBN plans, any saving can go a long way. It’s also a longer period of savings: compared to other providers who might only offer a discount on the first month, or maybe over the first three or six months, this Belong discount gives you a lower price for a full 12 months.

Several other NBN providers will routinely offer deals and discounts on NBN plans, such as Superloop and Tangerine, each of which have a rolling offer of monthly discounts for the first six months. Other providers, such as Telstra, Dodo and TPG, offer discounts every now and then, but these might be limited to one plan only.

