If you’re planning a summer trip around Australia, you don’t need to sacrifice a reliable internet connection – even if you’re camping or going off-grid. Sometimes you need to stay online when holidaying, be it to catch up on some work, to watch some Netflix in the caravan, or to just make sure you’re not stranded without access to maps, banking, or booking details.

Thankfully, there’s so many choices out there for connecting to WiFi when travelling throughout Australia, just in case you’re after internet on the road.

Internet for travelling: The best WiFi for holidays

There’s plenty of choices out there for if you’d like to use data when away from home, and we’ve got several options for you in this article. But just briefly, here’s some quick solutions to your holiday internet woes:

The above three options are your best bet for getting some decent internet while you’re at camp or relaxing in the caravan, unless there’s free WiFi at your campgrounds or in your accommodation. If you’re unsure which connection is right or you, we’ll be going through each option and outlining some of the best plans available.

Just make sure there’s a good mobile network signal where you’re travelling. If you’re unsure if coverage is available, check your provider’s website for more information. You don’t want to be out of range, otherwise you won’t be able to get online.

Mobile broadband plans for the holidays

Mobile broadband should be one of your go-to options if you need WiFi on the move. Essentially, mobile broadband is an internet connection that relies on the same 4G, 3G (and sometimes 5G) network signals used by your smartphone. Getting connected is easy, and generally all you need is a SIM card which can be slotted into your phone, tablet, WiFi dongle, or laptop if a slot is available.

There’s no phone number attached to these SIM cards, so calls and texts aren’t included – you’re paying solely for data (and whatever other bonuses your provider offers, such as data-free streaming or hotspot access). You can find mobile broadband plans below.

Big data phone plans for travelling

A relatively simple solution to your holiday data woes could be to upgrade your phone’s data plan, and use a mobile hotspot to connect your devices. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all offer ‘unlimited’ data on postpaid mobile plans in addition to a monthly high-speed data allowance. This ‘unlimited’ or endless data is going to be speed-capped: depending on your plan or provider, these speeds may be limited to 1.5Mbps, 2Mbps, 5Mbps or 25Mbps.

If you’re concerned about accidentally going over your plan inclusions, this might be something worth considering, although there’s plenty of other smaller telcos offering big data inclusions to consider. You could just switch your number to another provider, or buy a new plan all together, and just use its data. You can find plans in the table below.

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans

Home wireless broadband plans for the holidays

An alternative solution to your internet woes is a home wireless broadband plan. Using 4G, 3G, and (from selected providers) 5G networks, home wireless broadband gets you on the internet with a wireless modem. The catch is the modem needs mains power, and you’ll need to be in range of a mobile network to connect.

Quite simply, this type of internet needs its own power, which could be an issue if you’re travelling remotely. However, an advantage it has over mobile broadband is that data limits are typically larger, and might work better for you if you’re doing large downloads or constantly online.

Home wireless broadband could be the right choice for you if you’re staying in a holiday home, in a caravan with mains power, or taking a generator with you. You can find a range of home wireless broadband plans below.

Find accommodation that provides its own internet

One more thing you can try – which may be the easiest option if you want a no-fuss way of getting online – is finding accommodation that provides its own internet, typically through a WiFi signal. There’s no guarantee that your campsite will have an internet connection available; there’s also no guarantee that your connection will be all that fast or reliable. However, it’s definitely worth looking into before you book a spot or hit the road.

Here’s a quick rundown of popular Australian campsites that offer WiFi:

Dunk Island View Caravan Park

Eden Gateway Holiday Park

Camp Elim

Coonawarra Bush Holiday Park

Gracetown Caravan Park

How do I use my internet while I’m travelling?

Each one of the above options is slightly different in how they operate, but overall they achieve the same thing – getting you online. Whatever broadband type you opt for, you can connect through your device or computer’s internet or network settings, just as you would for home WiFi. Before you do this though, check the following: