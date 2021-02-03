In a win for budget-conscious Aussies, Realme is the latest phone manufacturer to launch its first 5G phone, the Realme 7 5G. This device is now one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market, joining the Motorola Moto G 5G Plus as one of the only 5G-compatible devices that you can buy for under $500 AUD.

This budget-friendly price with premium features is not a one-off for competitor brand Realme. Launching in Australia in 2019, the company has become the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, and maintains an ethos of developing quality phones with great features, at an affordable and accessible price point.

Managing Director of Realme Australia, Andy Yang declared: “2021 is the year that 5G becomes a reality for Aussies across the country. At Realme, we want to pave the way in ensuring all consumers can benefit from the capabilities of 5G by delivering pound for pound the best 5G device on the market.”

The launch of the Realme 7 5G couldn’t come at a better time for the company, with growing 5G mobile networks from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone continually being rolled out, plus the recent news that the Telstra 5G network now reaches over 50% of Australians. More and more manufacturers are releasing 5G devices as this technology becomes more commonplace, and Realme is certainly proving that as a challenger brand, it is continually stepping up to the big brands with that balance between quality and affordability.

So, what can you expect from Realme’s first 5G phone? Let’s take a look at some of the features and specs of the Realme 7 5G.

Realme 7 5G: Features and specs

Of course the biggest feature of the Realme 7 5G is the 5G compatibility, with a Dimensity 800U processor powering its 5G connection, plus support for 5G technology on both NSA and SA networks. There is also 5G dual SIM card support, so you can easily switch between 5G networks. During testing of the phone’s 5G capabilities, the device reached up to 600Mbps on the new Telstra 5G network, however experiences will vary depending on network and location.

The Realme 7 5G has a 6.5 inch, 120Hz ultra-smooth FHD+ display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz ultra-high sampling rate for a seamless and smooth experience, whether you’re scrolling through social media, streaming videos or playing your favourite mobile game. To support that great viewing experience, there’s the in-built Dolby Atmos and High-Res Audio for a clear and full-bodied listening experience.

To keep you streaming, gaming and scrolling for longer, the Realme 7 5G includes an impressive 5,000mAh battery — that’s up to 35 hours of calls, or 17 hours of YouTube streaming. There is also the 30W Dart charge — a low-voltage and high-current solution that helps to deliver faster charging speeds — meaning you can charge from 0% to 100% in 65 minutes, or up to 60% charge in 30 minutes.

Then there are the cameras. The Realme 7 5G includes a quad rear-camera setup, with a 48MP ultra-high resolution lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP B&W portrait lens for that extra flair to your portraits. You’ll also get Super Nightscape mode if you want to try your hand at astrophotography, plus Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Steady Video and Timelapse, just to name a few of the photo and video modes included. As for those who love taking a great selfie, you’ll have a 16MP front-facing camera with portrait mode and editing options.

The Realme 7 5G is available in two colours — Mist Blue and Flash Silver, which includes the larger back logo, which may be a bold choice for some, but it looks stunning with the silver and holographic-style finish. You’ll get 128GB of internal storage and expandable storage of up to 256GB, plus 8GB of RAM.

All of these pretty flashy features come in at an RRP of $499 AUD and pre-orders are live on the Realme online store and through JB Hi Fi, with the device available available to buy outright from other retailers on February 11, 2021. You can pick up the Realme 7 5G at a range of retailers including the Realme online store, JB Hi Fi, Bing Lee, Amazon, Kogan, The Good Guys and more. For a limited time, you’ll be able to score a bonus pair of Realme Buds Q, valued at $79 AUD when you pre-order your Realme 7 5G. Terms apply.

Realme 7 5G features & specs overview

$499 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

6.5 inch, 120Hz FHD+ display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio

Available in Mist Blue and Flash Silver

5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charge

Quad rear-camera setup — 48MP high-resolution, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro & 2MP portrait lenses

16MP front-facing camera

128GB internal storage + up to 256GB expandable storage

8GB RAM

SIM Only plans for the Realme 7 5G

If you’re looking to buy the Realme 7 5G, you’ll need a SIM-only plan to pair with your device. Of course, if you’re looking to use the phone on a 5G network, your plan options are limited. Optus and Vodafone include 5G mobile network access on all postpaid SIM-only plans, while Telstra only offers 5G plans with network access on Medium, Large and Extra Large postpaid plans. SpinTel is the only MVNO currently offering 5G plans on the Optus 5G network. If you’re not really fussed about 5G network access, then you have a much wider range of postpaid and prepaid SIM-only plans to choose from.

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Realme: making 5G accessible to more Aussies

While Realme might still be a bit of an unknown brand for many Australians, its first 5G device puts it in line with some of the biggest smartphone brands around, and at a price point that sticks out from the crowd. At the company’s core is a dedication to making quality phones at affordable prices and its first 5G phone is no different.

“From the product level, we want to make the latest technology and premium features open to everyone, to make it accessible and affordable for everyone” Mr Yang stated. “People usually have to pay $1,000, or even $2,000 but I think not everyone is willing to pay that much to experience 5G technology.”

It’s clear that the launch of this phone is a further step for the brand to show to Australians that it is possible to keep prices low while delivering the features popular with customers. Realme knows that some of the most popular features with customers are bigger screens, powerful battery and fast charging capabilities – features that are prominent with the Realme 7 5G.

“From a product point of view, we want to expand the ecosystem so obviously release products like the 7 5G,” explained Realme’s Channel Manager and product expert, David Nguon, “I see Realme as great value products, latest technologies and affordable price points and I think Australians are smart shoppers.”

No doubt that 2021 will be an interesting year for the mobile phone market, with more brands releasing 5G devices, or indeed focussing on 5G as the default product rather than the premium product. With the release of the Realme 7 5G, the good news for Aussies looking for a great new phone is there are now more devices to choose from. With a range of phones available at different price points, affordability is no longer limiting who can experience the newest mobile technologies on offer.

