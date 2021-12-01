Solar installations are a big investment, so finding a good quality installer for the job is crucial. But with so many companies claiming to offer the best services or widest range of products, how do you know which ones are the real deal?

To help narrow down your search for that top-notch company, we compiled a list of solar installers you’ll find in the Adelaide area. In this guide, we’ll give you a brief overview of what you can expect from some of the top companies mentioned, as well as run you through any expected installation costs and the different brands and systems on offer.

Solar Installers Adelaide

Here are some of the solar installers in the greater Adelaide area. Please keep in mind that there may be more companies available in your local neighbourhood.

Adam Solar

Adelaide Connections Electrical & Solar

Adelaide Solarsafe

Adelaide Solar Systems

DQ Electrical & Solar

EcoSouth Solar

Electrawise

Energy SA Solar and Air Conditioning

Everyday Electrical and Solar

Exceed Solar

Adelaide Sparks and Solar

Goliath Solar Adelaide

Green Ultimate

Greenaus Solar

Ionics Energy

Infinite Energy

Lightning Solar Living Energy

NRG Solar

Off-Grid Energy Australia

Origin Energy

SEM Group

Solar Power Direct

Solar Harbour

Solaring

Solar Panels Adelaide

Solar Warehouse Australia

SunBoost

Sunrays Power

Sunterra Solar

SunEnergy

Solargain

Solarlab

Venergy

What should I look for in a solar installation company?

Your solar needs will depend on a number of personal factors, including the size, location, energy usage and roof positioning of your home, as well as the amount you are willing to spend on your system. Your solar installer should take each of these into consideration during the consultation process in order to best match your needs to the right product.

To get a grasp on what you could expect to pay for your system, be sure to call a few companies first and gather as many quotes as you can. It might also be worthwhile jotting down which installation companies were the most helpful during your consultation, that way you can ensure you are not only getting a good price, but good customer service too. Our annual review compares solar installers across a range of factors and is a good reference point if you feel spoiled for choice.

To help you reach a purchase decision, we’ve listed some of the major solar installers in Adelaide with any important details you may like to note. We’ve even left their contact details if you’d like to give them a buzz.

Adam Solar

Adam Solar is an Australian owned and operated solar installation specialist based in Adelaide. Established in 2011, this company offers services in panel and inverter installations for residential and commercial properties. It also offers to help business customers develop their energy efficient solutions. In addition to solar services, Adam Solar also offers air-conditioning, roof restoration and electrical services.

While Adam Solar does not explicitly list what brands it uses for its solar products, the company does offer customers a free eBook titled ‘Your7-Step Blueprint to a Stress-Free Solar Installation and Guaranteed Peace of Mind’ via its website, for those interested in learning more about this installer.

Call for a quote: (08) 7129 8071

(08) 7129 8071 Email: adam@adamsolar.com.au

Adelaide Solarsafe

Established in 2009, Adelaide Solarsafe is a family-owned solar installation company operating out of Adelaide. Offering services to both residential and commercial properties, Adelaide Solarsafe specialises in rooftop solar panel and inverter installation, hybrid battery storage, solar hot water and in-home energy monitoring. The installer is also a selected partner for Tesla and Energy Local’s ‘Tesla Energy Plan Virtual Power Plant (VPP)’ and is qualified to equip your home with access to this.

Adelaide Solarsafe offers zero upfront payment on its solar installations and some of the brands you can expect to see from this retailer include SMA, Tesla, SolarEdge, LG Chem, Fronius, sonnen and Enphase.

Call for a quote: (08) 8296 4145

(08) 8296 4145 Email: hello@adelaidesolarsafe.com.au

DQ Electrical & Solar

DQ Electrical & Solar is an Adelaide-based solar and electrical service provider. Offering installations for both residential and commercial customers, the company can assist with solar panel and inverter installations, as well as solar battery solutions, home electrical maintenance, appliance installation and LED lighting. DQ Electrical & Solar claims to design, supply and install custom solar systems, suited to the needs of your home, with ongoing inspections, cleans and maintenance also available from the installer.

DQ Electrical & Solar are authorised distributors of LG solar products, but it also offers installations of the popular Tesla Powerwall 2 solar battery for those interested in home energy storage. Other inverter brands on offer from the provider include; Goodwe, Fronius and SolarEdge.

Call for a quote: (08) 7160 0127

(08) 7160 0127 Email: info@dqelectrical.com

Goliath Solar Adelaide

Based in Adelaide, this company specialises in solar system solutions, battery storage and electrical fit outs. Servicing residential and commercial properties, Goliath Solar Adelaide offers custom PV and solar inverter coupled systems, with Green Loan finance options available to customers.

Goliath Solar Adelaide claims on its website that its two most popular packages are the Single Phase 7.77kW and Three Phase 13.32kW options for homes. These packages use some of the best solar inverters in Australia, such as the Fronius Primo. The solar panels used in these options have been listed as the popular Canadian Solar.

Call for a quote: 7073 3834

7073 3834 Email: admin@goliathelectrical.com.au

Infinite Energy

Infinite Energy is often regarded as one of Australia’s largest and most experienced solar installers. With offices in South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia, the provider offers solar, battery storage, electricity, embedded networks and electric vehicle chargers to both residential and commercial customers. According to its website, since 2009 Infinite Energy has supplied over 15,000 Australian homes and businesses with solar power.

SunPower and Canadian Solar are just some of the brands Infinite Energy uses for its panels, with big names Fronius, SMA, SolarEdge, Enphase and Sungrow on offer for its inverter installations. Infinite Energy also offers heat pump and solar hot water system installations.

Call for a quote: 1300 074 669

1300 074 669 Email:enquiries@infiniteenergy.com.au or request a call back on the website

Off-Grid Energy Australia

As the name suggests, Off-Grid Energy Australia is a solar installation company that specialises in off-grid energy and battery storage solutions. With offices around Australia, the company has experienced consultants and installation teams ready to help you kick start your off-grid venture. From man caves to larger business properties, Off-Grid Energy Australia claims it has the expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to find you the right off-grid energy solution.

This provider offers some of the best solar battery products in Australia including; Tesla, LG Chem, BYD, sonnen and ZCell. For those not interested in off-grid energy, the company also offers grid-connected installations of solar panel and battery systems for home and business customers.

Call for a quote: 1300 334 839

1300 334 839 Email: info@offgridenergy.com.au

Origin Energy

Energy retailer Origin also supplies solar panels and batteries to household and businesses. Origin offers three solar packages to its residential customers, the Advantage, Premium and Premium Plus range, all of which are suited to different energy usage levels, household sizes and price points.

You can expect to receive brands such as Goodwe and Fronius for inverters and JA Solar and Trina Solar for panels with Origin. The retailer also stocks the popular Tesla Powerall 2 and LG Chem RESU solar battery products. Additionally, customers can determine how much they’ll need to pay for their system and what they can stand to save through the solar calculator tool on the Origin website.

Call for a quote: 1300 791 468

1300 791 468 Email: request a quote through contact form on website

SEM Group

Servicing NSW, QLD, SA, the Northern Territory and Victoria, SEM Group is considered to be one of Australia’s most trusted solar installers. Specialising in innovative energy solutions, this company offers solar panel and inverter installations, energy storage options and air-conditioning solutions for home and business customers. SEM Group also offer energy monitoring technology and EV chargers for residential use.

According to its website, SEM Group uses solar panel brands such as QCells, SolarEdge, LG and JinkoSolar for its installations. Inverter brands include SolarEdge, Fronius, Enphase and SMA. The installer also offers a range of finance options for its solar installation packages.

Call for quote: 1300 033 510

1300 033 510 Email:sa@semgroupaus.com.au

Solargain

Solargain is one of the country’s largest solar companies, with offices spread across most parts of Australia. Originally established as a plumbing business in 1995, the company has since expanded to residential and commercial solar power, battery storage and solar hot water installations. Solargain was also rated best for solar panel installation by Canstar Blue in 2021.

The company advertises the use of TrinaSolar, SunPower, JinkoSolar, QCells and LG for its solar panels, with Huawei, Growatt, Sungrow, Fronius and SolarEdge listed as its inverter brands. It also uses a wide selection of battery brands including; Huawei, Growatt, iStore, LG Chem, Senec, BYD, Tesla and Sungrow.

Call for a quote: 1300 718 806

1300 718 806 Email: info@solargain.com.au or via the quote form available on the website

Solahart

Despite making its name in solar hot water, Solahart also doubles as a solar power installer for residential and business properties. With expertise running back to the 1950s, Solahart is easily one of the most recognised brands in the industry, particularly when it comes to quality. The company claims to use only the best quality products, with its flagship Silhouette panels able to greater absorb sunlight thanks to its anti-reflective glass and textured cells.

Some of the brands you can expect to see from Solahart include FIMER, GoodWe, SolarEdge, Tesla and BYD. It also offers complementary services in heat pump installation, solar hot water systems and home energy management technology.

Call for a quote: 1300 721 984

1300 721 984 Email:info@solahartmarion.com.au

Solar Warehouse Australia

Established in 2010, Solar Warehouse Australia is an Adelaide based, family-owned company that provides tailored solar panel and battery system installations. Servicing residential properties, Solar Warehouse Australia can help you future proof your homes energy usage, with products such as EV chargers, AC Systems, and hot water heat pumps also on offer from the company.

Solar Warehouse Australia uses brands such as LG, QCells, JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, Tesla, sonnen, BYD, Fronius and Enphase for its solar products. The retailer also offers solar maintenance and repair services to its customers as well as air conditioning solutions through the trusted brand Kaden.

Call for a quote: 1800 727 693

1800 727 693 Email: via the contact form on the website

SunEnergy

SunEnergy is an Australian owned and operated solar panel installation company specialising in residential energy solutions. Operating in SA and QLD, SunEnergy offers customers tailored options for their panel, inverter and battery needs within the home.

Some brands advertised on the SunEnergy website include; LG Solar, GoodWe, SolarEdge, QCells and Canadian Solar. The company also offers zero upfront costs on its installation, with finance options available. More information on the SunEnergy brand and its services can be found through the company’s variety of free eBooks.

Call for a quote: 1800 786 765

1800 786 765 Email: hello@sunenergy.com.au

Venergy

Venergy is a renewable energy and solar storage company that provides services in solar panel system installations to residential and commercial properties. Founded in Adelaide in 2009, the company has since expanded to NSW, QLD and Victoria, offering solutions for solar panels, inverters, batteries, microgrids and EV chargers. Venergy has installed and serviced over 7,500 solar systems in Australia and aims to help customers reduce their carbon footprint.

Venergy claims to use only the most trusted brands for its installations, including the likes of SunPower, Trina Solar, Fronius, Delta, SolarEdge, Enphase and Tesla. The company also runs a refer a friend program where customers could earn a prepaid Visa gift card for recommending the installer to their friends and family.

Call for a quote: 1800 836 374

1800 836 374 Email: info@venergyaustralia.com.au

Solar Plans & Prices SA

Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How to find the best solar installers in Adelaide

Finding the best solar installer in Adelaide will depend on a number of personal circumstances, so it’s important to do your own research first before committing to a particular company. While we’ve provided some information to kickstart your journey, it’s probably still worth gathering some quotes suited to your home’s solar needs – after all, choosing a solar system is a big financial commitment.

According to Canstar Blue’s latest survey, 91 per cent of South Australians think that installing solar was a good financial decision. However, while three quarters of respondents shared that they had compared retailers and products first, 34 per cent revealed that they wished they had done more research prior to making a decision. At the end of the day, choosing the right company will come down to a matter of trust, which is why it might be worth asking your friends, family or someone you can rely on for recommendations.

Once your home is equipped with a solar system, it’ll be time to start looking into an energy plan that has a good feed-in tariff to help maximise the savings on your investment. Click the link below to start comparing solar tariffs, or visit our page on solar-specific energy plans.

