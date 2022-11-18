Fact Checked

Investing in solar is no mean feat, but what happens if something goes wrong? Canstar Blue discusses solar panel warranties, how long they apply and what is covered.

If you’ve got solar panels, or are looking to get them installed, it’s important to know what is covered under the warranty promised to you by the manufacturer and your installer. For example, if there is a defect and the energy output dramatically decreases, what assistance is your installer or manufacturer obligated to offer?

While not every solar panel warranty in Australia is exactly the same, this Canstar Blue guide outlines what you should look for.

What is the warranty on solar panels?

The warranty on solar panels and systems will vary depending on the installer and manufacturer. The industry standard is 25 years, however, this does not mean that you can just get new panels installed when and if you feel like it. It also doesn’t guarantee that your panels will continue to work at 100 per cent efficiency for their whole lifespan. Usually, the warranty only guarantees about 80 per cent efficiency.

What does the warranty on solar systems cover?

Whilst you might get told that your solar panel warranty is 25 years, this does not apply to the entire system. Generally, solar warranties are split into four separate warranties:

Panel Performance Panel Product Warranty Inverter Warranty Solar Installation Warranty

Panel Performance

Typically, solar panels will come with a 25-year panel performance warranty from the manufacturer, protecting you against panels that degrade faster than they should. Most performance warranties guarantee that the panels will still produce 80 per cent of their rated output after 25 years.

While this sounds great in theory, in practise it is often incredibly difficult to prove that a decrease in performance is solely due to the actual solar panel.

Panel Product Warranty

The solar panel manufacturer also provides the product warranty, with most offering 10-15 years. This provides you with protection if your system underperforms due to faulty modules. Better quality solar panels come with a longer product warranty – some even up to 25 years.

Inverter Warranty

The inverter is the component of a solar system that is most likely to fail. Most solar inverter warranties cover five years however this can sometimes be extended for an additional fee. This warranty is fairly important for if the inverters don’t work, the whole system is basically pointless.

Solar Installer Warranty

The solar retailer may offer you an installation warranty, which covers the solar panel installation, that can vary from 12 months up to 10 years. Solar installation warranties are usually vague, so it is really important to make sure you know exactly what you’re covered for and who the warranty itself is with (i.e. whether the retailer or sub-contractor are liable).

How to make sure that you’re getting a good deal

It really comes down to the details, so ask as many questions are possible. Some key questions that you should know the answers to when you sign the contract are:

What is the warranty period for installation?

What specifically is covered?

What would void the warranty?

What is the average response time for a call out?

What is the warranty on the cables and other components used during installation?

If the retailer can’t answer any of these questions clearly then it may be a sign to look elsewhere. Some contracts include clauses that void the warranty for factors like shade or installation issues, so make sure you read the contract thoroughly before making your decision.

How do I make a warranty claim?

The first thing to do if you notice that there may be an issue is to contact your installer or retailer. They will be able to arrange an inspection or take a look at your system remotely to help diagnose the problem. If a fault is found with the panel, and it is within the manufacturer’s warranty period, then the installer should lodge the warranty claim for you.

If you can’t get a hold of your solar installer, a solar specialist should still be able to come out and inspect your panels to offer advice on the best way to proceed. Otherwise, contact the manufacturer directly (their information should be on the warranty documentation you would have received when our solar system was installed). If all of this is unsuccessful, the next step would be to contact the relevant Office of Fair Trading who can negotiate on your behalf, arranging mediation where necessary.

Before a claim is accepted, the manufacturers will likely require documentation of the issue, including things like photos, reports and details of the installer. If there was an issue with the installation then this may lead to the manufacturer rejecting the claim.

Once the warranty claim has been approved, it is a simple matter of getting those panels replaced or repaired within a reasonable timeframe.

Does installing solar panels void roof warranty?

Not necessarily, however it is important that the installers are careful and know what they’re doing. If they cause accidental damage than you might find your roof warranty invalidated. Some things that may cause this include:

Damage to roofing membrane or tiles

Inadequate racking systems

Using the wrong fasteners on your roof

The most important thing when installing solar panels is to get a reputable installer for the job. If you are looking for a good quality solar installer, be sure to check out our solar installers comparison where consumers have rated installers based on a number of factors such as customer service, solar system performance, installation process, durability and set-up cost.

