In what is officially known around the world as ‘Star Wars Day’, May the Fourth (as in, ‘May the force be with you’ — ‘May the Fourth’, get it?) brings an extra treat for Star Wars fans with a Disney+ account. We’ll now have a brand new documentary series all about the making of the Disney+ Original series, The Mandalorian.

If you’ve been living under a rock, or perhaps stranded on Tatooine, The Mandalorian was one of the biggest Star Wars releases and a much-loved addition to the Star Wars galaxy. It was also the show that Disney’s streaming service launched with, and it has definitely made its mark with Star Wars fans. Now we’re being treated to an eight-part series taking us behind the scenes of this hugely successful series.

A quick recap — what is The Mandalorian about?

The Mandalorian is set between the events of Star Wars movies Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Pedro Pascal (of Game of Thrones fame) stars as The Mandalorian — or ‘Mando’ for short — a bounty hunter making his way in the galaxy. He takes a new job that has proven difficult for many other bounty hunters, which then sets him off on an unexpected journey as he finds himself the protector of a force-sensitive creature referred to as ‘The Child’ (and dubbed by fans as ‘Baby Yoda’). Season two of the series has already wrapped up filming and is currently on track to premiere on Disney+ in October 2020.

What is the ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ documentary about?

Join executive producer Jon Favreau for an exclusive look at the making of this popular series, set over eight episodes with the first episode, ‘Directing’ available to stream on Disney+ from Monday, May 4, 2020. Each episode will take a look at what went into putting this show together with interviews, roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau and never-before-seen-footage from the series. We’ll learn more about the technology, special effects, creativity, music and the many models and creatures that are an integral part of making any live-action Star Wars movie or show.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.” says Favereau.

After the first episode airs, we can expect a new episode every Friday, with episode two, ‘Legacy’ released and ready to stream on Disney+ from Friday, 8 May, 2020.

Of course, if you haven’t watched the show that sparked a new Star Wars cultural phenomenon, all eight episodes of Season 1 of The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+, along with plenty of Star Wars movies and animated series. So, grab a steaming cup of bone broth and let the May the Fourth Star Wars binge-watching session begin!

