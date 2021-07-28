Disney+ now available on Telstra TV

Posted by

Telstra TV owners tune in: Disney+ is now available to stream.

That’s right, Telstra TV owners can now settle in for a night of their favourite Disney classics, Star Wars masterpieces or Marvel adventures through the Disney+ app.

“The addition of Disney+ and their wonderful content library will be welcome news for new and existing Telstra TV customers who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the streaming home of some of the most recognisable, beloved and highly anticipated titles in film and TV,” said Nathan Gumley, Home and Entertainment Executive, Telstra.

“Available now across Telstra TV’s first, second and third generation devices, users can now stream their Disney+ subscriptions alongside the biggest names in entertainment and sport from our local and international streaming app partners.”

Sign up to Disney+

Have Telstra TV but are keen to finally get involved with Disney+? Sign up below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month or year
Disney+ Logo

Disney+ Monthly Subscription

  • Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • Add up to 7 profiles
  • Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

min. cost $11.99 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99
Advertised Cost/month		 Get DealCanstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ *
Disney+ Logo

Disney+ Yearly Subscription

  • Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • Add up to 7 profiles
  • Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices
  • Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost

min. cost $119.99 over one year

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99
Advertised Cost/year		 Get DealCanstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ *
^^View important information

While the Disney+ platform launched in Australia back in 2019, the app for smart TVs wasn’t available for every brand at launch, with some brands and devices having to play catch up.

However, with the addition of the Disney+ app, Telstra TV now has over 40 apps to be downloaded and used via the Smart TV capabilities.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Disney+ on Telstra TV. This combination will provide ease of access to some of the world’s greatest content from The Walt Disney Company, offering exciting and engaging films, series and documentaries for everyone in the household to enjoy,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand.

What is Telstra TV?

Telstra TV is a streaming device that allows you to stream services like Netflix – and now Disney+ – while also allowing users to switch to free-to-air channels and providers. Available to be purchased outright or added to your Telstra bill, users will have to have a Telstra ID to set up Telstra TV, which you can sign up to via the Telstra website.

You can buy Telstra TV for $216 outright, or add it to your Telstra broadband bill from an extra $9 per month (see below plans). Currently, new Telstra TV customers receive three months of free BINGE Standard, as well as 20,000 Telstra Plus Points.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nokia XR20 phone in blue on work bench with droplets of water on phone

Nokia’s newest tough smartphone is here — the Nokia XR20

July 28th 2021

Woolworths launches a digital wallet for shoppers

Optus offers $500 off the iPhone 11 and $350 off the iPhone 12

July 27th 2021
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]