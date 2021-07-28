Disney+ now available on Telstra TV

Telstra TV owners tune in: Disney+ is now available to stream.

That’s right, Telstra TV owners can now settle in for a night of their favourite Disney classics, Star Wars masterpieces or Marvel adventures through the Disney+ app.

“The addition of Disney+ and their wonderful content library will be welcome news for new and existing Telstra TV customers who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the streaming home of some of the most recognisable, beloved and highly anticipated titles in film and TV,” said Nathan Gumley, Home and Entertainment Executive, Telstra.

“Available now across Telstra TV’s first, second and third generation devices, users can now stream their Disney+ subscriptions alongside the biggest names in entertainment and sport from our local and international streaming app partners.”

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+

Have Telstra TV but are keen to finally get involved with Disney+? Sign up below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

While the Disney+ platform launched in Australia back in 2019, the app for smart TVs wasn’t available for every brand at launch, with some brands and devices having to play catch up.

However, with the addition of the Disney+ app, Telstra TV now has over 40 apps to be downloaded and used via the Smart TV capabilities.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Disney+ on Telstra TV. This combination will provide ease of access to some of the world’s greatest content from The Walt Disney Company, offering exciting and engaging films, series and documentaries for everyone in the household to enjoy,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand.

What is Telstra TV?

Telstra TV is a streaming device that allows you to stream services like Netflix – and now Disney+ – while also allowing users to switch to free-to-air channels and providers. Available to be purchased outright or added to your Telstra bill, users will have to have a Telstra ID to set up Telstra TV, which you can sign up to via the Telstra website.

You can buy Telstra TV for $216 outright, or add it to your Telstra broadband bill from an extra $9 per month (see below plans). Currently, new Telstra TV customers receive three months of free BINGE Standard, as well as 20,000 Telstra Plus Points.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.