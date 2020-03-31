Foxtel sports subscribers now have free movie channels

Advertisement

With sporting leagues and competitions postponed around the globe, it’s desperate times for sports fans, particularly those who have subscribed to sports channels and streaming platforms to catch their favourite teams and events in action.

While you can always subscribe to one of many streaming services available in Australia, try your hand at a few free trial periods, or simply opt for some top sporting docos to get your fix, Foxtel has taken a different approach, announcing that those subscribed to its Sports Package will now have access to its range of movie channels, all for free until the end of June. Hopefully the sport is back up and running by then!

The move comes on top of Foxtel offering free channels and multi-screen access to existing Foxtel users, helping to keep those in self-isolation more entertained.

What do I get?

All movie channels – which make up the Movies Package – such as Movies Premiere, Movies Kids, Movies Family, Movies Action, Movies Comedy, Movies Drama, Movie Thrillers, Movies Hits, Movies Greats and Movies Romance are now free for existing customers on the Sports Package. The Movie Package generally costs $20 per month as an optional add-on package for Foxtel Now.

The deal starts March 31, 2020 and runs until June 30, 2020, giving you at least three months of classic movies, new releases and stuff to keep the kids entertained. However, some of the movie channels require internet connected to Foxtel iQ3 or iQ4, with the offer also only available to existing customers, meaning you can’t get the deal if you sign up to the Sports Package today.

Those with the Sports Package can still enjoy archived specials, match replays from previous seasons and variety of talk shows and documentaries, meaning there’s still some sports on the table to keep you going.

Sign up to Disney+

Don’t have a Disney+ account yet? There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices 7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost

7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo credit: Africa Studio/shutterstock.com



