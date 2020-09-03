At the launch of Disney+ in late November 2019, The Mandalorian was the shining light in the lineup of Disney+ Originals. Star Wars fans may be divided over the final trilogy of films, but The Mandalorian was the show that proved there are still plenty of unexplored parts of the galaxy that Star Wars fans can’t get enough of. So, what can we expect of the second season of The Mandalorian?

When is Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming out?

Disney+ has revealed that Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be available to stream on Disney+ from October 30, 2020.

This Friday release date is keeping with the format of the first season, which had episodes released weekly each Friday. Whether Season 2 will be released all at once or weekly, is currently unconfirmed. If it’s released weekly, Season 2 looks set to finish up just before Christmas.

What is Season 2 of The Mandalorian about?

If you haven’t watched Season 1 of The Mandalorian yet, here’s where you stop reading if you’re looking to avoid spoilers. Set after the fall of the Empire (post Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi) and before the rise of the First Order (pre Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens), Season 1 left us with Space Dad, aka The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, tasked with care of The Child (affectionately dubbed Baby Yoda by fans) with the mission to return The Child to the care of his kind to keep him safe from bounty hunters and the remaining Empire loyalists.

While the plot of Season 2 has been kept under wraps, there have been plenty of rumours of characters from other Star Wars assets popping up in this series, including characters from the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

It’s still unofficial, but Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Jane the Virgin) is rumoured to play fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano, who debuted in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan, and also had parts in Star Wars Rebels animated series. If Ahsoka does pop up in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, it gives us a little taste for the direction the show will go in, likely exploring more of The Child’s abilities with the Force.

There are also rumours that Temuera Morrison will appear as bounty hunter Boba Fett. Morrison played Boba’s father Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. It’s also looking like more details of The Mandalorian’s past might be revealed, along with further details on the planet Mandalore and history of the mysterious Mandalorians and their secretive culture. The first season delved quite deeply into this, so it’s likely this will be expanded on in Season 2.

How to watch The Mandalorian in Australia

Whether you want to catch up on Season 1 of The Mandalorian or you’re ready to stream Season 2 on October 30, you’ll need a subscription to Disney+. There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at just $8.99 per month, or prepay for a whole year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.



