Google announces a new Chromecast and Nest Audio smart speaker

Google’s October Launch Night saw the tech giant unveil a range of new products and updates, including its long-awaited new 5G smartphone. Announced alongside the Google Pixel 5 were two new home items from Google – a ‘best ever’ Chromecast, with a remote included, and a Nest Audio smart speaker.

If you’ve been spending more time at home in 2020, these products just might pique your interest- especially with Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day coming up. Keep reading for information on the new devices.

The new Chromecast: Coming with Google TV and a remote

The Chromecast with Google TV is the newest in a line of beloved home devices that easily plug into your TV and connect to your phone. With that connectivity you can project from most streaming apps directly to your big screen, and Google’s 2020 Chromecast now comes with a remote, plus an inbuilt operating system for quickly getting around your applications called Google TV. Google TV functions like a Smart TV operating system, but is instead compressed into the Chromecast dongle.

You’ll find that the dongle you connect to the TV is a little bit beefier, but now comes with a new voice remote. The remote includes a microphone for Google Assistant control, and a search feature that lets you find shows across all of your subscriptions. The UI for this looks seamless, pairing Stan originals beside Amazon exclusives for fast and easy program selection.

The new Chromecast will cost $99 in Australia. You can expect it to arrive in stores on October 15, with pre-orders now live. The device and remote are available in three colours: Snow, Sky and Sunrise. Make sure you’ve got a free HDMI port!

The new Google Nest Audio: A stylish smart speaker for the home

The new Nest Audio is set to be an updated model of Google’s 2017 smart speaker, featuring welcome improvements refreshed for a modern market. The 2020 Nest includes hidden LEDs under the surface of its fabric body, looking like it’s a speaker all around the device, with volume and controls on top.

Google’s new speaker is 75% louder, with a 50% more powerful bass than the 2017 model, and compatibility with a wide range of apps, packed with a 75mm mid-woofer. It comes with a “Clear audio” feature, which adjusts the sound to the environment you’re listening in. The device is great if you want to play a song without touching a screen, or if you’re just trying to make your home smart.

The device retails for $149 in Australia, and will be available on October 15 in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal.

Advertisement

Love streaming? Pick up an NBN plan that can handle it

Both of these devices revolve around the idea of streaming, be it TV shows, movies, podcasts or music, offering easy entertainment in the comfort of your own home. But the one big thing you’ll need to get the most out of these devices is a decent NBN plan, especially the new Chromecast with Google TV, which can do high-definition 4K streaming.

Below you’ll find a great range of plans across multiple price points, perfect for the streaming demands of these new devices.