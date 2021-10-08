Is the $49 Kmart cordless UV vacuum cleaner worth it?

There’s a new Kmart cult appliance in town and this time, it’s the latest Anko UV Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. Shoppers are already in a frenzy over the nifty vac that claims to kill up to 99.9% of germs and dust mites on common household surfaces. But, is it really worth the hype?

Kmart UV Handheld Vacuum Cleaner review

Kmart’s UV cordless vacuum (pictured) can be described in two words – convenient and efficient. This budget vac does a decent job at ‘deep cleaning’ upholstery and car interiors, according to online reviews. It combines a front-end LED searchlight, ultraviolet light, and HEPA filter to target up to 99.9% of common household bacteria and sterilise soft surfaces like mattresses, pillows, sofas, curtains, car seats, and baby seats. It’s also great for spot cleaning carpets. This Kmart vac also comes with dual vibratory pads to help remove dust mites from bed sheets and quilt covers. It’s also said to be easy to clean, and compact enough to store in small cupboards. Not too shabby for the bargain price of $49!

The Kmart UV Handheld Vacuum Cleaner comes with other nifty specs and functions, including:

Philips disinfection UV-C light and sterilisation: to remove bacteria, germs, and dust mites and sanitise common household surfaces

to remove bacteria, germs, and dust mites and sanitise common household surfaces Safety UV light shut-off: automatically shuts off the ultraviolet light if the floor brush head lifts by more than 30°

automatically shuts off the ultraviolet light if the floor brush head lifts by more than 30° 300ml transparent removable dust bin: to see dirt and debris collected and empty the dust box easily (also has washable filter parts)

to see dirt and debris collected and empty the dust box easily (also has washable filter parts) Cordless function: ideal for hard-to-reach spaces, tight corners, car interiors, etc.

Are Kmart vacuum cleaners any good?

Kmart vacuum cleaners are generally considered good value, not only in terms of price but also when taking functions, specs, and design into account. This is especially true of the Anko $49 cordless UV vacuum, which is still quite a new and unique concept in the market.

Here are some other standout Kmart vacuums worth considering:

Anko Wet & Dry Hand Vacuum: $45 RRP*

Kmart 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $69 RRP*

Anko 2200W Bagless Vacuum: $69 RRP*

Anko 2-in-1 Vacuum & Steam Cleaner: $119 RRP*

How do Aussies rate Kmart vacuums?

Consumers often rate Kmart a solid four or five stars for value for money in Canstar Blue’s vacuum cleaner ratings, although Aussies typically rate the department store lower on overall customer satisfaction, compared to brands like Dyson, Miele, or Shark. Note that our consumer review is based on overall brand satisfaction and not specific product satisfaction. Be sure to check out online reviews for an indication of consumer sentiment towards a particular product like the $49 Kmart cordless UV vacuum cleaner.

Is the Kmart UV Handheld Vacuum Cleaner worth it?

There aren’t too many handheld vacuum cleaners in the market claimed to both clean and sanitise surfaces, including bedding, so the Kmart UV cordless vacuum certainly gets full marks for novelty. It also comes with an auto-off safety switch for the ultraviolet light if the floor brush head lifts to protect your eyes and skin, in addition to the affordable $49 price tag. It’s a yes!

*Prices taken from Kmart, correct as of October 2021.