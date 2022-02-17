Are Kmart washing machines any good? Review

Fact Checked

Just when we thought Kmart couldn’t get any better, the department store now stocks its own range of whitegoods under the Anko brand online, including washing machines! That’s right, you can now buy a washer from Kmart online – but is it worth it? Here’s our expert review of Kmart’s washing machines below and how they compare to other budget buys from Kogan and ALDI.

Please note: Kmart washing machines are available for purchase exclusively online in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania (subject to availability). Kmart’s appliances come with a 12-month warranty.

Kmart washing machines review

Kmart sells both top load washing machines and front load washing machines under the Anko brand. The budget department store’s range of washers can be described as fuss-free, yet functional with basic functions like delay-start, eco mode, quick wash, hot wash, and programs for various fabrics as well as pre-wash settings and overheat protection. Kmart’s washing machines range includes the following models:

Kmart 5.5kg Top Load Washing Machine: $349 RRP*

Kmart 6kg Front Load Washing Machine: $399 RRP*

Kmart 8kg Top Load Washing Machine: $419 RRP*

Kmart 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine: $439 RRP*

Kmart 5.5kg Top Load Washing Machine − $349

This washing machine from Kmart allows you to tailor your wash cycle with eight washing programs including normal, mix, intensive, quick 15 mins, jeans, delicates, bulky/heavy, and i-Clean (drum clean program). It also offers a fast mode, a delay-start function and ‘memory logic’ which restarts your machine if there’s a power outage. This top loader also comes with fuzzy logic which automatically detects load size and sets appropriate wash settings, a glass lid to check on your washing, and an LED display that informs you of the progress of your wash cycle. It has a durable exterior finish and stainless-steel inner drum and retails for just $349. This model comes with a three-star WELS water rating.

Kmart Anko 6kg Front Load Washing Machine − $399

This Anko washer comes with 15 pre-set washing functions including quick 15, rapid 45, rinse and spin, spin only, cotton eco, delicate, jeans, cotton cold, and more. It also features an LED display that informs and alerts you of the progress of your wash cycle, a 24-hour delay-start function, plus an extra rinse function and pre-wash function. It retails for just $399. This model boasts a four-star WELS water rating.

Kmart Anko 8kg Top Load Washing Machine − $419

This is the largest capacity washing machine from Kmart and comes with eight washing programs including normal, mix, intensive, quick 15 mins, jeans, delicates, bulky/heavy and i-Clean (drum clean program). There’s also a fast mode function and delay-start feature for those looking to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. This model also boasts a memory program that will resume your cycle where it’s stopped in case of an electrical power outage. Other specs include fuzzy logic (adds soap and water and corrects the direction of spin depending on the level of soil), an LED display that tracks the progress of your cycle, a glass lid, a variable water level indicator, a child lock, and overheat protection. This Anko washer also comes with a three-star WELS water rating and retails for $419.

Kmart Anko 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine − $439

Kmart’s most ‘expensive’ model in the range is this 7.5kg front loader which comes with 15 pre-set washing functions to help you tailor your wash to your needs and preferences. Some programs include quick 15 mins, rapid, hot wash 90°C, rinse and spin, spin only, cotton eco, delicate, jeans, cotton cold, plus more. Other features to expect include a 24-hour delay-start, an LED display for cycle monitoring, overheat protection, and a shallow depth of 40cm. This Anko model comes with a four-star WELS water rating and retails for $439.

Our verdict: “Kmart’s range of washing machines offers basic functionally that’s still enough to get an efficient and tailored clean without paying too much for it upfront,” says Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“Most models in the range also come with adequate water and energy efficiency to get the job done without hiking up your utility bills.”

Kmart washing machines vs Kogan washing machines

Kmart’s 8kg top load washing machine fares better than Kogan’s generic 8.5kg top load washer on all fronts including having more wash programs to cater for various laundry needs, more safety features including auto balance, and a better water efficiency rating overall. Kmart’s model is also slightly cheaper than Kogan’s workhorse, although the latter does come with a longer 24-month warranty.

Here’s a quick comparison here.

Kmart Anko 8kg Top Load Washing Machine Kogan 8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine Wash programs 8 6 LED display Yes Yes Delay-start Yes Yes Safety features Child lock, auto balance, overheat protection & error alarm Child lock safety function & water level indicators Water rating 4 stars 3 stars Price $419 $429

Kmart washing machines vs ALDI washing machines

Kmart’s 7.5kg front loader is on par with ALDI’s Stirling 8kg model in terms of having washing programs for all types of fabrics (although Kmart’s model does have more pre-wash functions), and basic functionality like delay-start and child lock. However, ALDI’s model has a lower water efficiency rating. It does also cost less – just $399.

Here’s a quick comparison here.

Kmart 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine ALDI Stirling 8kg Front Load Washing Machine Wash programs 15 (pre-wash) 12 LED display Yes Yes Delay-start Yes Yes Safety features Child lock, auto balance, overheat protection & error alarm Child lock safety function & water level indicators Water rating 4 stars 3 stars Price $439 $399

Looking for more Kmart product reviews?

Are Kmart appliances any good?

Yes − Kmart appliances are typically considered good quality if you take into account the price you pay and largely positive online reviews. Kmart is often rated five stars for value for money and ease of use in our consumer ratings for appliances, although Aussies typically rate the department store lower on overall customer satisfaction, compared to big-name and premium brands. With that said, Kmart still fares well for smaller kitchen appliances like air fryers and toasters.

Compare Front Load Washing Machines