Is the Kmart $89 coffee machine worth your grind?

If you love coffee and a bargain, you’ve perhaps pondered snagging Kmart’s cult $89 retro espresso coffee machine. The cut-price Anko coffee machine has garnered a lot of attention in recent times, with most online reviews labelling it on par – or better – than more expensive models.

But, is it really worth the hype?

Kmart Espresso Coffee Machine Review

Kmart’s flagship espresso machine can be described in three words – cheap, chic and efficient. If online reviews are anything to go by, this coffee maker makes surprisingly good coffee for the bargain price of $89. It’s also said to be easy to clean, and to be compact enough to fit on any bench space.

The Kmart Anko coffee machine also comes with some nifty specs and functions including:

Single and double shot options: Kmart’s coffee machine features single and double espresso shot options, allowing you to make your coffee as strong or mild as you like.

Kmart’s coffee machine features single and double espresso shot options, allowing you to make your coffee as strong or mild as you like. 15-bar pressure: This is the gold standard for brewing quality shots with bold notes and for producing a thick and velvety crema (foam). This function also helps to prevent bitterness in your morning cuppa. Anything below a 15-bar pressure is a gamble.

This is the gold standard for brewing quality shots with bold notes and for producing a thick and velvety crema (foam). This function also helps to prevent bitterness in your morning cuppa. Anything below a 15-bar pressure is a gamble. High-pressure milk steamer: The Anko coffee maker also comes with a high-pressure milk steamer with an adjustable steam knob. If you know your way around an espresso machine, you’ll know this is another must to create barista-quality coffee at home.

The Anko coffee maker also comes with a high-pressure milk steamer with an adjustable steam knob. If you know your way around an espresso machine, you’ll know this is another must to create barista-quality coffee at home. 2L detachable water tank: This is a relatively small capacity, but it does have a handle to allow for quick refills and easy cleaning. It also comes with a die-cast aluminium alloy boiler.

This is a relatively small capacity, but it does have a handle to allow for quick refills and easy cleaning. It also comes with a die-cast aluminium alloy boiler. Accessories: The machine is also sold with a tamper, coffee grind scoop, a small and large brewing filter and a filter holder.

The machine is also sold with a tamper, coffee grind scoop, a small and large brewing filter and a filter holder. Retro design: The retro-style design of Kmart’s coffee machine is also a big drawcard.

Are Kmart coffee machines good?

Kmart coffee machines are exceptionally good value when considering not only price, but also functions, specs and design. This is especially true of the Anko $89 espresso machine, which comes with the same bells and whistles as some top-of-the-line models from brands like Nespresso or Breville.

Here’s the full range of Kmart coffee makers:

Anko 3 Cup Coffee Plunger: $7 RRP*

Anko 8 Cup Coffee Plunger: $10 RRP*

Coffee Grinder: $14 RRP*

Kmart Coffee Grinder: $30 RRP*

Kmart Milk Frother: $30 RRP*

Kmart Anko Espresso Coffee Machine: $89 RRP*

How do Aussies rate Kmart’s coffee machines?

Kmart was rated second best for overall customer satisfaction in Canstar Blue’s coffee machines review. Aussies rated Kmart five stars for ease of cleaning and maintenance and four stars for value for money and overall satisfaction. Online reviews are also a good indication of consumer sentiment towards a particular product or brand, and feedback regarding Kmart’s coffee machines remains largely positive.

What is the best cheapest coffee machine?

There are loads of good, budget-friendly coffee machines on the market, so you don’t have to break the bank to make café-quality coffee at home. For cheap coffee machines, check out entry-level models from brands like Nescafe, such as the Dolce Gusto Infinissima Capsule Machine. Alternatively, there are also ALDI’s Expressi coffee machines available in Special Buys from time to time.

*Prices taken from Kmart website, accurate as of April 2021.