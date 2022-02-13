Are Kmart fridges any good? Review

Fact Checked

Is there anything Kmart doesn’t do? The budget department store recently launched its own range of whitegoods under the Anko brand online, including fridges! That’s right, you can now buy a kitchen workhorse from Kmart online. Here’s our expert review of Kmart’s refrigerators below and how they compare to other budget buys from Kogan and ALDI.

Please note: Kmart fridges are available for purchase exclusively online in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania (subject to availability). Kmart’s appliances come with a 12-month warranty.

Kmart fridges review

Kmart’s cheap and cheerful fridges are sold under the Anko brand and can be simply described as compact and designed for basic cooling. The range also offers some flexibility with basic features such as adjustable shelves, digital temperature controls, and a reversible door. Kmart currently only sells two top mount refrigerators in white and silver:

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge (White): $429 RRP*

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge (Silver): $449 RRP*

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge (White) − $429 RRP*

Kmart’s Anko white top mount 203L fridge has enough capacity for your day-to-day cooling needs, although it’s still quite small compared to the average size fridge (300L). In terms of functionality, it has all the basics you need (but nothing more) including a crisper drawer, three adjustable glass shelves, one adjustable freezer shelf, as well as LED lighting and digital temperature controls inside. Both units also have a frost-free function. This model is completed with a white finish, a reversible door, and recessed handles. Product dimensions are 137.2cm (H) x 54.5cm (W) x 61cm (D), similar to the model below.

Kmart Anko 203L Top Mount Fridge (Silver) − $449 RRP*

Kmart’s Anko silver 203L fridge has the ideal capacity for smaller households or those living in an apartment but is not suitable for larger households or families. It comes with fairly standard features across both models including digital temperature controls, internal LED lighting, and a crisper drawer, as well as three adjustable glass fridge shelves and one adjustable freezer shelf. Both units also have a frost-free function. This model is designed with a durable exterior silver finish, a reversible door, and recessed handles. Product dimensions are 137.2cm (H) x 54.5cm (W) x 61cm (D), similar to the model above.

Our verdict: “Kmart fridges have a small capacity and budget price which makes them an option to consider for households short on space and cash. A Kmart fridge may also be an option to consider if you’re moving out of home for the first time or just need a separate fridge for drinks,” according to Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“Just don’t forget the old adage that cheap appliances are rarely good and good appliances are rarely cheap.”

Kmart fridges vs Kogan fridges

Kmart’s fridges are on par with Kogan’s models in terms of price and features, although Kogan does offer slightly larger capacities (from 236L). Kogan fridges also come with pretty basic features, including adjustable shelving, temperature controls, interior LED lights, and a damper slider for colder fridge or freezer temperatures. Kogan fridges also come with a 12-month warranty.

Here’s a quick comparison of a Kmart fridge vs a Kogan fridge.

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge Kogan 236L Top Mount Fridge Interior LED lights Yes Yes Temperature controls Yes Yes Adaptable for all cold storage (fridge & freezer) Yes Yes Frost-free function Yes No Price $429-$449 $419

Kmart fridges vs ALDI fridges

ALDI has previously sold a comparable 239L upright refrigerator in Special Buys for $299 and again it’s on par with Kmart’s top-mount model, especially considering it doesn’t have a freezer compartment. ALDI’s fridge also comes with a larger capacity, extra shelving, and a longer manufacturer’s warranty of three years. It also features a reversible door design that lets you change the way it opens for added flexibility.

Here’s a quick comparison of a Kmart fridge vs an ALDI fridge.

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge ALDI 239L Upright Fridge Interior LED lights Yes Yes Temperature controls Yes Yes Adaptable for all cold storage (fridge & freezer) Yes No Frost-free function Yes No Price $429-$449 $299

Looking for more Kmart product reviews?

Are Kmart’s fridges any good?

Kmart’s kitchen fridges can be considered a good buy in the short term, although don’t expect to be blown away by performance or quality. With that said, the department store is often rated highly for value for money and ease of use in most consumer ratings of small appliances. Some products like kettles, air fryers, and toasters also feature some pretty unique smart functions. Most Kmart appliances are sold under the official brand name Anko, although there are also some generic branded products with no brand name.

Compare Fridges