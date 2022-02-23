‘I love paying energy bills’, said no one ever.

While nobody enjoys forking out cash to keep the lights on, it’s something we all do, at least a few times a year anyway. That’s why it’s helpful to know how much your neighbour pays so you can compare electricity bills. In this article, we break down average bill costs from Australia’s oldest power company – AGL Energy.

Not only is AGL steeped in history but it’s also one of the country’s largest retailers, servicing more than 3.7 million homes and businesses all across Australia. With such a vast network of customers, we felt compelled to analyse some of AGL’s bills. Let’s take a look.

Average AGL Electricity Bills in Australia

The average AGL electricity bill is $384.50 per quarter or $1,538 a year. The following average AGL bills are taken from our consumer pulse report that was finalised in November 2021, but published in February 2022. The AGL costs reported include households of all sizes and should only be considered as a general guide.

State Average Quarterly AGL Bill Victoria $427 South Australia $399 New South Wales $393 Queensland $319

Source: Canstar Blue consumer pulse report, November 2021.

As you can see from our survey findings, customers in south-east Queensland report the lowest average AGL bills, while Victoria pays the highest. There isn’t much to separate New South Wales from South Australia, both of which are around the $400 a quarter mark.

While it’s great to see what our survey respondents are paying on average with AGL, it’s important to realise that prices can vary considerably when taking other factors into account, such as household size, energy consumption needs and which plan you’re connected to. The costs you can expect to pay with AGL are the average bills reported to us by AGL customers, meaning it’s best to use our comparison tool to see the latest deals and prices in your area.

What are the cheapest AGL plans?

Canstar Blue has rounded up the AGL energy plans currently available on our database. Please click on your state’s tab to see AGL prices in your area.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What are the cheapest energy deals in my state?

While AGL fairs very well against the average bill costs in each state, there could be cheaper deals on offer. Here are the cheapest energy plans publicly available at the time of publication.

State Cheapest Quarterly Electricity Bill New South Wales $238.50 Victoria $240.25 Queensland $284.00 South Australia $295.00

Source: Canstar Blue electricity comparison database, February 2022. Costs are quarterly estimates only and based on residential customers on single rate tariffs in each state for average households. Postcodes used for example, 2040, 3122, 4064, 5033.

How do your utility bills compare? If you’re paying more than these costs above, then you could be paying too much for electricity. Just be mindful these prices will vary between suburbs, household sizes and energy usage needs.

How does AGL compare to the average electricity bill?

In terms of averages, AGL is competitively priced, offering electricity plans and rates that suit a variety of customers. By comparing energy bills to the average in your state, you’ll be able to see where your current plan sits, and whether it’s costing you more than you think. Get all the information you need by reading our report on average electricity bills. And don’t forget that AGL offers Seniors plans in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, while it also has a range of deals for customers with solar.

AGL Bill Sample

We’ve taken an AGL bill to give you an idea of what to expect if you’re thinking about switching energy providers. Below is an AGL bill sample for a customer on the Energex network in South-East Queensland.

So, is AGL better than average?

If price alone is most important and you no longer want to be average, then AGL can provide a suitable deal. However, when it comes to overall value, AGL tends to hang with the best, offering a load of incentives like solar plans as well as access to AGL Rewards. Another handy draw-card for AGL is its useful app where customers can pay bills and view historical billing data, among many other features.

With such a renowned name in energy, AGL is a safe choice for many Australians who prefer a provider with a few bells and whistles that many other companies just don’t offer. So long as you identify what’s important to your needs and regularly compare providers on price and value, it’s hard to go wrong. Just make sure you don’t sit still as energy prices change frequently, meaning a better deal could be right around the corner. Take a look below to see how AGL stacks up against the rest.

How does AGL compare on price?

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: StudioByTheSea/Shutterstock.com