Since its founding in 2000, Origin has established itself as part of Australia’s energy fabric and is now Australia’s largest power provider. Yet, along the journey many other electricity retailers have set up shop, challenging the dominance of brands like Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia, otherwise known as ‘the big three’. Alinta Energy is one of these challenger brands, and its surge in recent years has made it a serious competitor.

In this cost comparison, we see Alinta Energy and Origin compete on price and features across four states, with both providers offering plenty of value for energy customers. But which company is cheapest in your neighbourhood – the contender or its larger counterpart? Keep reading this guide for a detailed overview of plans and prices offered from both retailers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

Alinta Energy vs Origin Energy – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current published deals on our database in order of price for Alinta Energy and Origin. Please keep in mind that these prices are estimates only and are based on a specific set of usage assumptions.

Which provider is cheapest in NSW; Alinta or Origin Energy?

Alinta Energy comes out marginally on top this time, thanks to its slightly lower base rates. Find out how Alinta Energy and Origin compare to other electricity providers in New South Wales with our cost comparison review.

Here are the Alinta Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheapest in VIC; Alinta or Origin Energy?

In this comparison, Alinta Energy’s plans are cheaper than Origin’s. See how these costs compare to those from other electricity retailers in Melbourne with our price comparison report.

Here are the Alinta Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for VIC. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

Which provider is cheapest in QLD; Alinta or Origin Energy?

Alinta Energy is the cheaper of the two retailers in SE QLD, taking the crown for the sunshine state, however Origin isn’t too far behind. See how Origin and Alinta Energy compare to other retailers in our price comparison report for SE QLD.

Here are the Alinta Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

Which provider is cheapest in SA; Alinta or Origin Energy?

Alinta Energy and Origin both offer plans that are neck and neck in South Australia. See how other providers compare down south in our price comparison report for SA.

Here are the Alinta Energy and Origin Energy plans on our database for SA. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

About Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy spans from the west to the east, operating as either an electricity retailer, gas supplier or dual fuel provider. The company is recognised for its partnership (and advertisements) with Cricket Australia, as well as its competitive pricing. Here are some notable features of Alinta Energy:

Believes in simple and transparent pricing

Gives customers access to Alinta Energy Rewards

Owns and operates power stations across Australia and New Zealand

About Origin Energy

Not only is Origin the largest electricity and gas company in Australia, but it also has a presence in power generation, hot water systems, LPG, solar panels, and most recently, broadband internet. Some of Origin’s other selling points are:

Wide selection of plans available to suit a range of customers

Solar-specific plans with generous feed-in tariffs

Live chat functionality and access to Origin Energy app

Should I sign up to Alinta Energy or Origin?

There are no right or wrong answers when signing up to an energy plan, as each household has different needs. With this in mind, both Alinta Energy and Origin may be perfect options as your electricity provider. Just be sure to look at the fine print, particularly the base rates as they’ll likely make up most of your power bills. Also, don’t feel as if your choices are narrowed down to these two companies, as there could be loads more available in your area.