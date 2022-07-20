How to save up to 12c a litre on fuel with Origin Energy

Origin Energy has teamed up with Woolworths and EG Fuel to help its customers save at the bowser as the rising cost of living takes a bite out of household budgets.

The utilities giant is offering savings of up to 12c per litre to all active Origin customers who use the Origin mobile app during relevant transactions at Woolworths and EG stations.

How does it work? Customers that show the barcode on their Origin app when purchasing fuel at an EG station will earn themselves 4c off per litre, with an additional 4c off up for grabs if they spend $5 or more in-store at the station.

To get a further 4c per litre off fuel, taking the total potential discount to 12c, Origin customers will need to scan their Everyday Rewards card on transactions worth more than $30 at any Woolworths supermarket, then show their card or the purchase receipt when purchasing fuel.

The cut-price petrol offer was a way to help Origin customers combat the rising cost of living and make the most of their internet or energy deal, Rod Van Onselen, Origin’s chief digital and growth officer, said.

“Fuel is one of the big contributors to increased living costs, with automotive fuel prices rising for the seventh consecutive quarter, and the national average price for unleaded petrol currently sitting above $2 per litre,” he said. “With cost-of-living pressures high, the new fuel discount offering is one additional way that Origin is helping provide our customers with more value.”

This offer is available to all Origin customers – residential and small business – with an active electricity, natural gas, solar, hot water, LPG or broadband account.

Origin Energy is also currently partnered with Everyday Rewards for its ‘Everyday Rewards’ electricity and gas plans that allow customers to bank up to 10,000 rewards points when they first sign up. Extra points are awarded for each dollar paid on bills. Additionally, the retailer offers a $10 monthly discount to customers that bundle their home internet with their energy plan.

The Origin fuel discount offer is redeemable at any of the 500-plus EG fuel and convenience stores across Australia but can only be redeemed once per calendar day on a maximum of 150 litres of petrol or diesel. Discounts cannot be redeemed on LPG purchases.

Full terms and conditions on the offer are available on the Origin Energy website.

What is the Origin App?

The Origin App allows customers to monitor their electricity and natural gas usage, pay their bills, review their consumption history and manage account details. Customers can also use the app to speak to Origin’s energy experts via instant messaging if there’s an issue with their bill. Customers will need to have a smart meter installed, though, to access the daily and monthly energy usage predictions available on the app.

The Origin App is free to download and works best on an iPhone 6 or above that’s running iOS 11. It is also available on devices running Android 8 or higher. Customers will need a registered MyAccount in order to access their account data on the app.

