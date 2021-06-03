Advertisement

Aussie Broadband isn’t the type of NBN provider to constantly offer discounts on its NBN plans (although some do come up from time to time), but this month it’s trying something new – a generous Refer-A-Friend deal that could save you up to $100. Your friend will even save $100 too!

Usually Aussie Broadband offers $50 to customers that refer friends and family on to the service, but for this month only, Aussie Broadband is offering an additional $50 off your monthly bill. Keep in mind though that this offer is only running until June 30, terms apply.

How do I get $100 off my Aussie Broadband bill?

You can save up to $100 on your Aussie Broadband bill this month by referring a friend to the NBN provider. To do so, you need to already be an Aussie Broadband customer – that should satisfy the requirements for the $100 credit. From there, the steps are simple:

Head to the Aussie Broadband Refer-A-Friend website, log in and get your unique Refer-A-Friend link. Share the unique link with the friend. The link will direct them to the website, and upon them signing up, you’ll both receive $100 off. You can only claim this $100 credit once, and it must be before June 30. Continue to share the link with friends and you’ll save $50 with each sign-up. Each friend will also save $50 per sign-up.

The following table shows a selection of published Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue's database

Who else offers Refer-A-Friend credits?

Aussie Broadband might be offering a pretty decent deal here, but it’s far from being the only NBN provider to offer such a credit. Refer-A-Friend discounts are quite common in the telco world, and you might even find one being offered by your NBN provider. Here’s a few for your consideration:

Superloop: 10% off (up to $10) your internet bill for six months for each referred customer via a customer-generated link. This stacks the more people you refer, but can’t go beyond 100% off.

Tangerine: $25 off your bill and your referred friend’s first bill. There is no limit to the number of referrals you can have.

Belong: $20 off your first invoice when you are referred by a friend via a customer-generated link.

If you and your friends are still searching around for the right NBN provider, the above Refer-A-Friend deals might help you out.