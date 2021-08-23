There’s no time like the present to look at new a NBN plan. Choosing the best NBN plan for your needs, and indeed the right provider, can be a little daunting considering there are close to 200 different NBN providers around. It’s easy to fall into the trap of not knowing which provider is the best NBN provider — is it better to go with a big name, or can you get a better deal with a lesser known smaller provider?

At Canstar Blue we try to alleviate the confusion by comparing plans from a range of different providers, and also through our Customer Satisfaction surveys. Every year, we survey thousands of Aussies to find out what they think about their current NBN provider. For the 2021 Most Satisfied Customers ratings for NBN providers, we surveyed over 6,200 Australian households. Customers ranked their NBN provider on a range of factors including value for money, speed and reliability, customer service and overall satisfaction.

The results for the 2021 survey included 18 different NBN providers and the top 5 best-rated NBN providers were:

MATE Spintel Aussie Broadband Internode Tangerine

If you’re looking to switch to a new NBN plan, comparing plans from Australia’s top 5 favourite providers might be a good place to start.

Mate NBN plans

In a first for this small Aussie NBN provider, Mate not only made its debut in our Customer Satisfaction ratings in 2021, but it also took out the top spot, with five stars for overall customer satisfaction.

Mate offers plans on NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100/20, NBN 100/40 and NBN 250 speed tiers. All plans are offered as BYO modem, but an optional modem can be added on for an additional upfront cost.

The following table shows a selection of Mate NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Spintel NBN plans

SpinTel was another debut in our 2021 NBN provider ratings and received four stars for overall satisfaction. You can tailor NBN plans to suit your needs with your choice of NBN 25, NBN 50 or NBN 100 speeds, and if you choose NBN 25, you’ll be able to pick between 100GB of data or unlimited data. You’ll also be able to BYO modem or add on a modem for an upfront cost, in addition to adding on other services such as mobile plans.

The following table shows a selection of SpinTel NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.



Aussie Broadband NBN plans

One of Australia’s most popular providers, Aussie Broadband was both the 2019 and 2020 winner for our NBN providers customer satisfaction survey, however was pushed back to third in the 2021 ratings.

Aussie Broadband has one of the widest selection of NBN plans around. While you can choose from existing popular plans across NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds with optional add-ons, you also have the choice to bundle these six speeds, plus two more, on a ‘build your own’ plan. With this option, you can choose your speed, data inclusions (some speeds are only available with unlimited data) and add on anything extra you need, such as a modem or phone pack.

The following table shows a selection of Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Internode NBN plans

Internode is part of the TPG group (which also includes iiNet, TPG and Vodafone) and offers a range of month-to-month and six-month plans across the four most common speeds (NBN 12, 25, 50 and 100) and the two super-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed tiers.

Once you’ve selected your preferred contract length and speed plan, you can also add on a modem, entertainment pack, call pack and even static IP pack.

The following table shows a selection of Internode NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Tangerine NBN plans

Another small, lesser-known provider, Tangerine made its appearance in fifth place for our 2021 ratings. Tangerine keeps things simple with four NBN month-to-month plans to choose from across NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 speed tiers. Not only that, but Tangerine also offers some rather generous discounts to new customers for the first six months you stay connected.

Tangerine also offers the option to add on a modem or modem bundle, call packs and even mobile SIM cards.

The following table shows a selection of Tangerine NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What about plans from other NBN providers?

The above mentioned telcos are only a handful of NBN providers out there offering NBN plans. If the plans we’ve shown don’t quite seem to fit what you’re after, you might want to look into plans from a range of other NBN providers, including the remainder of the top 18 providers, where were ranked as:

Vodafone iiNet TPG Dodo Belong Westnet AGL MyRepublic Optus iPrimus Foxtel Telstra Exetel

If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, you will have plenty of options to choose from, not just the providers that appeared in our 2021 NBN provider ratings. Whether you’re looking at the bigger names or a smaller provider, or even utility providers who allow you to bundle broadband with your electricity plan, the choice is yours.

The following table shows a selection of NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

