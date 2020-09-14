Are you about to make the switch to the NBN? Or perhaps you’re looking to find a better deal to switch to?

A good place to start is comparing NBN plans from a range of providers. This can be daunting, especially considering that there are close to 200 providers out there. To give you some help choosing the best NBN plan for your needs, you might want to know what other Aussies think of their NBN provider when it comes to performance, value and speed.

Each year, at Canstar Blue, we release our Most Satisfied Customers ratings for NBN providers. In a survey of over 4,400 Aussie households, customers ranked their NBN provider on a range of factors including customer service, internet speed and reliability, value for money and more.

In our 2020 Customer Satisfaction ratings for NBN providers, 13 telcos were ranked by Overall Satisfaction, with Australia’s top five favourite providers ranked as:

Aussie Broadband Westnet Internode Belong TPG

So, if you’re interested in comparing NBN plans from Australia’s top five favourite providers, the latest deals from the above mentioned telcos are listed below.

Aussie Broadband NBN Plans

Aussie Broadband have come out on top of our Most Satisfied Customers ratings for NBN providers in both 2019 and 2020, recording five stars for Overall Satisfaction. Its plans are reasonably priced, and while Aussie Broadband has a set selection of products across a range of speed tiers, you also have the option of building your own plan with your choice of speed tier, including the NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds.

The following table shows a selection of Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Belong NBN Plans

As a subsidiary of Telstra, Belong offers a really simple and hassle-free selection of NBN plans with unlimited data. You simply choose your preferred contract length — month-to-month or 12 months — along with your preferred speed tier, however NBN 100 is only available as a month-to-month plan.

The following table shows a selection of Belong NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

TPG NBN Plans

As one of Australia’s biggest internet providers, TPG has some of the cheapest NBN plans around, but there’s a catch. Although plans start from $29.99, you’ll only get 10GB of data each month on this plan, and only the basic NBN speed tier, which is mostly suitable for smaller households and light internet usage (such as web browsing and emails). Unlimited data plans are still rather cheap, however, and signing up for 18 months (rather than month-to-month) will save you the pricey setup fees.

The following table shows a selection of TPG NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Internode NBN Plans

Internode is another internet provider which comes under the TPG Telecom group umbrella, after TPG bought iiNet and its subsidiaries, which includes Internode. This is why Internode has a similar format to its NBN plans as iiNet does. There are products available across the four main speed tiers, with your choice of month-to-month or six-month plans. Choosing a six-month plan comes with some perks including a cheaper upfront modem cost and a $0 included Fetch entertainment add on (optional). All plans include unlimited data, except for NBN 12 plans, which only have 100GB on offer.

The following table shows a selection of Internode NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of the standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Westnet NBN Plans

Another internet provider under the TPG umbrella, Westnet, like Internode, offers four speed tiers and plans on your choice of month-to-month or six-month contracts. Signing up for six months gives you a reduced upfront modem fee and $0 Fetch entertainment add on (optional). One big difference is that while all plans include unlimited data, the NBN 12 plan has 500GB, which is a bit more data than the equivalent Internode plan.

The following table shows a selection of Westnet NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period NBN 25 Unlimited Plan Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

$0 activation

Optional $59.95 WiFi modem min. cost $489.89 over 6 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $69.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period NBN 50 Unlimited Plan Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

Includes Fetch

$0 activation

Optional $59.95 WiFi modem min. cost $519.89 over 6 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $74.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period NBN 100 Unlimited Plan Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100)

Includes Fetch

$0 activation

Optional $59.95 WiFi modem min. cost $669.89 over 6 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $99.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

What about other NBN providers?

We’ve run through Australia’s top five best-rated NBN providers, but what about the rest? If the above plans don’t quite have what you need, there are plenty of other options to choose from. The remainder of the top 13 NBN providers were ranked as:

Because there are so many NBN providers around, there are plenty of great options if you’re hunting for a great NBN deal, whether it’s for the cheapest NBN or a plan with great extras. From bigger name providers like Telstra, Optus and Dodo to smaller names like Tangerine, Kogan and MyRepublic, comparing plans from a range of providers will help you to find the best NBN plan for your needs.

If you’re curious about what plans are on offer from a range of other providers, the following table shows a selection of NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.