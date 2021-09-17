The iPhone 13 range has arrived, with all four devices in Apple’s 2021 flagship phone series now available to order both outright and on plans. If you’re considering pairing your new smartphone with a Telstra phone plan, you’ll be able to buy any of the four new handsets directly from the telco, either on a payment plan or at full price upfront.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will begin at 10pm AEST on Friday, 17 September, with devices shipping and arriving in stores from September 24.

Telstra will be stocking each iPhone 13 model and storage size, so customers will have a range of phones and plans to choose from. If you’re hyped up for the iPhone 13 from Telstra, here’s the best plans and deals on offer.

Telstra iPhone 13 deal: $600 off Extra Large plans

To celebrate the launch of the newest iPhone, Telstra is cutting prices on its premium Extra Large mobile plan. Normally $115 per month, Telstra is slashing $50 off the monthly price for your first 12 months, giving customers a massive 180GB of fast data for $65 monthly. That’s a saving of $600 over your first year.

To score this deal, you’ll need to pre-order any device in the iPhone 13 range from Telstra, and add the Extra Large mobile plan at check-out. This offer is available for devices bought outright from Telstra, as well as on payment plans of 12, 24 or 36 months. If you decide to pay off your iPhone rather than buying it outright, you’ll pay the same total cost for your device overall, but your monthly installment cost will vary depending on your payment term.

Keep in mind that the monthly Extra Large plan price will revert back to $115 after your first year. This offer is available through to September 24, 2021, terms apply.

Telstra iPhone 13 plans

Apple’s standard iPhone 13 packs a bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with a flat-edge design and IP68 water resistance. The screen is coated in Apple’s Ceramic Shield for durability, and the phone itself comes with iOS 15, the new A15 Bionic Chip, and 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 13 features a dual rear camera system, including upgraded Ultra Wide and Wide cameras designed to capture more detail in low-light and darker environments. You’ll also get new optical image stabilisation, 4K video recording, and a new Cinematic Mode video feature for depth effects and focus transitions.

You’ll be able to buy the iPhone 13 in 128GB (RRP $1,349 AUD), 256GB ($1,519 AUD) and 512GB ($1,849 AUD) storage sizes, and in five colours including Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red. You can pair the phone with any of Telstra’s four postpaid SIM plans, but cancelling your mobile plan will require you to pay out the remaining device cost.

Telstra iPhone 13 Mini plans

If you’re after something smaller, the iPhone 13 Mini is a modest 5.4-inches diagonally. The phone offers the same features as the standard iPhone 13, but in a smaller package: you’ll get i0S 15, the A15 Bionic chip, and dual Wide and Ultra Wide angle cameras in back. Like the 13, the Mini also features a 12-megapixel True Depth camera in front, but does come with slightly shorter battery life.

You can pick up the iPhone 13 Mini from Telstra in 128GB ($1,199 AUD), 256GB ($1,369 AUD), and 512GB ($1,719) models, and in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red colours. Again, this phone can be combined with any postpaid Telstra mobile plan, on a 12, 24, or 36-month payment plan or outright.

Telstra iPhone 13 Pro plans

If you like the size of the iPhone 13, but want the best-of-the-best in cameras, the 13 Pro comes with Apple’s newest triple camera line-up in back, featuring Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide lenses and the option to take macro close-ups of your subject. The iPhone 13 Pro’s camera system also includes new Cinematic Mode, plus a faster shutter speed and a new Photographic Styles mode for improved image processing.

The Pro also gives you longer battery life, and is the first iPhone to offer an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for better visuals and scrolling. With a 6-core CPU, textured matte glass and stainless steel body, and iOS 15 operating system, the iPhone 13 Pro is a step up from the standard 13, especially for budding photographers.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be available in 128GB ($1,699 AUD), 256GB ($1,869 AUD), 512GB ($2,219 AUD) and 1TB ($2,569 AUD) sizes and in Gold, Silver, Graphite and new Sierra Blue colours. You can buy the Pro from Telstra on 12, 24, or 36-month plans or outright, and pair it with a Telstra postpaid SIM plan.

Telstra iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

The biggest iPhone of 2021 — in both size and price — is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which offers a 6.7-inch display and improved battery with up to 28 hours of video playback. The device is powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset, designed for easy multitasking, gaming and video, and runs Apple’s newest iOS 15 operating system.

The 13 Pro Max includes the same triple camera system as the Pro, with a 12-megapixel True Depth camera in front. Like all of the iPhone 13 range the Pro Max is 5G-ready and features a Super Retina XDR display, plus IP68 water resistance.

If you plan to go big with the 13 Pro Max, you can pick from 128GB ($1,849 AUD), 256GB ($2,019 AUD), 512GB ($2,369 AUD) and 1TB ($2,719 AUD) storage sizes. The phone is available in Gold, Silver, Graphite and Sierra Blue, and on 12, 24, or 36-month device plans from Telstra (as well as to buy outright).

Why should I get my iPhone through Telstra?

Telstra is far from the cheapest telco, but the company does pack in plenty of value and perks with each of its mobile SIM plans. You’ll have four postpaid plans to choose from, but be aware: the Small plan does not include access to Telstra’s 5G mobile network. If you want to take advantage of the iPhone 13’s 5G speed with a Telstra plan, you’ll need to sign on for the telco’s Medium, Large or Extra Large 5G phone plans.

Telstra’s postpaid plans include:

$55 Small Plan: 40GB full speed data, plus unlimited data at 1.5Mbps capped speed

$65 Medium Plan: 80GB full speed data, plus unlimited data at 1.5Mbps capped speed

$85 Large Plan: 120GB full speed data, plus unlimited data at 1.5Mbps capped speed

$115 Extra Large Plan: 180GB full speed data, plus unlimited data at 1.5Mbps capped speed (currently $65 per month for your first 12 months)

All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus the option to share your data between up to 10 eligible plans on the same account. You’ll also get unlimited data capped at 1.5Mbps on each plan, in addition to your monthly full-speed data allowance.

Plans also include 30 minutes of standard international calls each month, unlimited international SMS, and live, data-free sports streaming from AFLW and Netball. Customers can also add extras such as BINGE, Kayo and Netflix streaming for an additional monthly cost.

Compare iPhone 13 models and plans

Looking to quickly compare specs for the four new iPhone 13 models? Here’s the main features of each new device.

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue

iPhone 13 plans compared

