It’s that time of the year again, when one of the world’s most popular smartphone manufacturers, Apple, releases its brand new iPhone series. Following on from the naming conventions of the past couple of years, Apple has called this latest range the iPhone 13 series.

If you’re keen to pick up one of the four phones on offer, but don’t want to buy it outright, Vodafone will be stocking the full range of iPhone 13 phones, which are available to buy as a phone on a plan. Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series from Vodafone are available from 10pm AEST on Friday, 17 September, with devices on sale September 24. Let’s take a look at Vodafone’s plans and prices for the iPhone 13 range.

Jump to:

Vodafone iPhone plan deal: 50% off phone plan fees for your first three months

Pick up your new iPhone from Vodafone on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months and you can also save a bit on your plan fees. Choose from the $40 Lite, $45 Lite+, $55 Super or $65 Super+ plans and you’ll save 50% off your phone plan fees for the first three months when you stay connected over the 12, 24 or 36 month phone payment period. This offer expires September 30, 2021, terms appl.

Want unlimited data with your new iPhone? Grab your new iPhone 13 device over 12, 24 or 36 months and when you bundle with the $85 Ultra+ plan with unlimited full-speed data, you’ll save $10 off your plan fees every month you stay connected to this plan. This offer ends September 30, 2021, terms apply.

Vodafone iPhone 13 plans

The core of the range, the iPhone 13 is the direct upgrade to 2020’s iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 includes a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which has a higher contrast ratio and is 28% brighter outdoors, encased in an aluminium frame with Ceramic Shield glass for the screen. As for the chipset, it features Apple’s latest upgrade, the A15 Bionic with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

The cameras have also had a big upgrade with a dual 12MP setup with the wide camera including a bigger sensor and an upgraded ultra-wide camera with improvements for low light photography, plus the design has had a shake up with the dual rear-cameras arranged diagonally on the back. There is also the 12MP front-facing camera with True Depth, plus a new feature for phone videographers — Cinematic Mode.

Battery life is improved on the iPhone 12, with 2.5 hours more battery life on a single charge (up to 15 hours of streamed video playback), plus 5G connectivity with more 5G bands added for improved 5G support. The iPhone 13 is available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red colourways, plus 128GB ($1,349 AUD RRP), 256GB ($1,519 AUD RRP) and 512GB ($1,869 AUD RRP) storage sizes.

Sound like the right phone for you? Bundle your iPhone 13 on a plan with Vodafone over 12, 24 or 36 months, and add on your choice of postpaid phone plan. Keep in mind that cancelling your plan will require you to pay off the remainder of your handset cost.

The following table compares all 24-month Vodafone 128GB iPhone 13 plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Vodafone iPhone 13 Mini plans

The baby of the iPhone family, the 13 Mini features most of the same specs that you’ll find with the iPhone 13. The only difference is that the 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch display, but with the same brilliant Super Retina XDR OLED screen.

Battery is the other point of difference, with a slightly smaller battery than the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Mini includes up to 1.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Mini, which works out to be up to 13 hours of streamed video playback. You’ll choose from the same colours — Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red — and storage sizes of 128GB ($1,199 AUD RRP), 256GB ($1,369 AUD RRP) and 512GB ($1,719 AUD RRP).

If you’re looking to pick up the iPhone 13 Mini on a Vodafone phone plan, choose between 12, 24 and 36 months device repayment, then add on your postpaid plan of choice. Cancelling your plan will require you to pay off the remainder of your device.

The following table compares all 24-month Vodafone 128GB iPhone 13 Mini plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro plans

Want a little more than the iPhone 13? The iPhone 13 Pro might be the phone you’ve been looking for. The iPhone 13 Pro is the same size as the 13, with a 6.1-inch display size, but with the Super Retina XDR with ProMotion (essentially 120Hz refresh rate) plus up to 25% more brightness outdoors, so your display does get an upgrade. The same A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and 6-core CPU is included, but with a 5-core GPU upgrade.

As to be expected, the cameras also have a big upgrade — the 12MP triple rear camera setup with a wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses with improved low-light photography. You’ll also get 3x optical zoom, night mode, Cinematic mode and in a first for iPhone — macro photography. Battery life is also an upgrade from the previous 12 Pro, with up to 1.5 more hours of battery life which is up to 20 hours of streamed video playback.

All of this is encased in a stainless steel design with a textured matte glass back and Ceramic Shield glass for the screen. You’ll have a choice between the Graphite, Gold, Silver or Sierra Blue colourways, with 128GB ($1,699 AUD RRP), 256GB ($1,869 AUD RRP), 512GB ($2,219 AUD RRP) and 1TB ($2,569 AUD RRP) storage sizes.

Pick up your iPhone 12 Pro on a plan with Vodafone over 12, 24 or 36 months, then bundle with your choice of postpaid phone plan. Cancelling your phone plan altogether will mean you need to pay off the remainder of your device.

The following table compares all 24-month Vodafone 128GB iPhone 13 Pro plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

The biggest and flashiest of the whole range, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and pretty much all the bells and whistles of its smaller counterpart, the 13 Pro. You will get a bigger battery though, with 2.5 hours of more battery life compared to the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max. This ends up being up to 25 hours of streamed video playback — the biggest battery of the iPhone 13 series.

You’ll get the same features as the 13 Pro, including camera setup, and have a choice of the same colours as the 13 Pro — Gold, Graphite, Silver or Sierra Blue. Storage sizes are also the same with 128GB ($1,849 AUD RRP), 256GB ($2,019 AUD RRP), 512GB ($2,369 AUD RRP) or 1TB ($2,719 AUD RRP) options.

As with the other devices, if you decide to buy a Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro Max plan, you’ll choose from a 12, 24 or 36 month payment period, and bundle with your choice of postpaid plan. The storage size, repayment period and postpaid plan you choose will determine how much you pay each month for your iPhone 13 Pro Max. Cancelling your plan altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device cost.

The following table compares all 24-month Vodafone 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Why should I get my iPhone through Vodafone?

It’s no secret that iPhones are some of the most expensive smartphones on the market. If you don’t have the spare cash to buy a phone outright, buying your new iPhone on a plan can be a more manageable way to buy your new phone.

Vodafone is one of the only telcos to offer iPhones on a plan, with the new iPhone 13 series now available. The catch is that you’ll need to also sign up to a postpaid Vodafone phone plan in conjunction with your device.

You’ll have a choice between five postpaid phone plans:

$40 Lite plan — 10GB data + 30GB bonus data, plus unlimited data at 2Mbps capped speed

$45 Lite+ plan — 30GB data + 50GB bonus data, plus unlimited data at 2Mbps capped speed

$55 Super plan — 60GB data + 90GB bonus data, plus unlimited data at 10Mbps capped speed

$65 Super+ plan — 100GB data + 200GB bonus data, plus unlimited data at 10Mbps capped speed

$85 Ultra+ plan — unlimited full-speed data (includes 30GB hotspot data)

All of Vodafone’s postpaid plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, with international call inclusions on all plans except the $40 Lite plan. Vodafone also offers bonuses and discounts frequently, such as bonus data or discounts on plan fees.

You’ll also get 5G network access on all of Vodafone’s postpaid plans, so if you’re in an area with 5G Vodafone network coverage, you’ll be able to use your new iPhone 13’s 5G capabilities to the fullest extent.

Compare iPhone 13 models and plans

Looking for a quick comparison of the four different iPhone 13 models? Here are the basic specs and features of each device:

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue

Want to see how Vodafone iPhone 13 plans compare to plans from Telstra and Optus? The following table compares a range of 128GB iPhone 13 24-month plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Related articles: