Popular NBN provider Aussie Broadband is now selling mobile phones both on plans and outright, starting with a handful of Samsung smartphones. Right now the telco is only selling Samsung phones, ranging from the Galaxy A12 to the S21 Ultra 5G, but with a catch: you’ll have to pick up your device and plan over the phone.

Aussie Broadband specialises in providing NBN services, but it looks like it’s shifting to start offering a whole manner of communications products. Not too long ago, the company announced it would start selling 5G phone plans in addition to 4G-only mobile.

Right now only a handful of mobile providers in Australia also offer phones on plans. Aussie Broadband’s latest move makes it the fourth Aussie telco to offer both phones on a plan and 5G network access, alongside Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Aussie Broadband’s mobile phones

At the time of writing, Aussie Broadband is offering 11 Samsung smartphones, with the option to pay for them over 24 or 36 month periods, or to purchase them outright. Currently, these plans aren’t available online: if you want a Samsung device from Aussie Broadband, you’ll have to buy it over the phone. However, the telco has confirmed that it plans to offer its handsets online soon.

Also, be aware that you’ll need to either pick up an Aussie Broadband SIM at the checkout, or already be an Aussie Broadband phone plan customer to buy these devices. Here are the phones below.

Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB: $14.56/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $348.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or White

$14.56/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $348.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or White Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB: $20.79/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $498.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet

$20.79/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $498.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB: $24.96/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $599.04 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet

$24.96/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $599.04 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $31.21/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $749.04 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet

$31.21/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $749.04 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy A72 256GB: $31.21/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $749.04 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet

$31.21/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $749.04 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black or Violet Samsung Galaxy S20FE: $35.38/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $849 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Blue, Pink, Green and Red

$35.38/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $849 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Blue, Pink, Green and Red Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G: $35.38/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $849 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Blue, Pink, Green and Red

$35.38/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $849 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Blue, Pink, Green and Red Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $52.04/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1248.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Grey, Pink, Violet and White

$52.04/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1248.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Grey, Pink, Violet and White Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: $64.54/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1548.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black, Silver and Violet

$64.54/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1548.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black, Silver and Violet Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: $77.04/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1848.96 + your selected Aussie Broadband SIM. Available in Black and Silver

Is Aussie Broadband on the rise?

Aussie Broadband is mostly known as a leading NBN provider, chasing the likes of Telstra, Optus and TPG as the fifth biggest provider market-share wise, according to the ACCC. The telco was also the recipient of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers award for NBN in 2020, scoring five stars in Overall Satisfaction. Needless to say from the above news, it’s also building up its name in the mobile space.

Recently this year Aussie Broadband became the fifth provider in Australia to offer 5G phone plans, and before then introduced a range of 4G-capable phone plans through the Optus network. We might see more from Aussie Broadband from here on out as the company repositions itself as a broad communications provider and not just an NBN provider.

Advertisement

Should I sign up for an Aussie Broadband NBN plan?

If you’re interested in picking up an Aussie Broadband product, be it a phone on a plan, a SIM plan or an NBN plan. Aussie Broadband offers both 4G and 5G phone plans (offered separately), with data ranging between 2GB for $15 per month and 100GB for $69 per month. 4G plans include the first two months free and data sharing. All phone plans include no lock-in contracts.

If you’re after an NBN plan, you can find NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans available from Aussie Broadband, along with NBN 250 and NBN 1000. Entertainment bundles are also available, and there are no lock-in contracts on NBN plans. You can get your first month free by using the code ‘FASTMONTH‘ at the checkout.

The following table shows a selection of published Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.