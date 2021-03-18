The best prepaid phone plans with unlimited data

While unlimited data is a staple in the home internet world, unlimited data phone plans are a little harder to come by. Fortunately, the big three major Aussie telcos have recognised the need for unrestricted data on mobile plans, with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone each now throwing in unlimited gigabytes on selected phone plans.

While this is good news if you’re a postpaid customer or want unlimited data on a plan with a phone, it’s a different story if you’re looking for unlimited prepaid. Read on for info on unlimited data prepaid mobile plans in Australia, including where to find unlimited data and how much it costs.

Felix Mobile unlimited data prepaid plans

Plan priced at $35 per month

Includes unlimited data capped at speeds of 20Mbps

As of March 2021, there are only two options for Aussies wanting a prepaid unlimited data mobile plan with no hidden fees or risk of bill shock – Felix Mobile or Vodafone.

A new telco operating on the Vodafone 4G network, Felix Mobile offers a single ‘unlimited everything’ plan for just $35 per month. This plan is available on a prepaid subscription basis, meaning you pay upfront each month and your plan automatically renews at the end of each monthly billing period.

For $35, you’ll get unlimited standard national talk, SMS and MMS within Australia, plus unlimited data use. The catch? That unlimited data is restricted to speeds of 20 megabits per second (Mbps) or less, so you won’t get the maximum speeds available on Vodafone’s 4G network (and no access to Vodafone 5G).

While your data is speed-capped, it’s still fast enough to handle most of what you’ll do on your smartphone. 20Mbps is fine for activities such as high-definition streaming from Netflix, YouTube, and Stan, as well as social media browsing and posting, and even HD video calls. You may, however, notice large file or app downloads and system updates take a little longer on mobile when compared to the speeds you’d normally experience on WiFi.

This plan also allows personal mobile hotspot use, so you can use your unlimited data on other devices (although fair use applies). Felix Mobile is also a carbon-neutral telco, and will plant a tree on your behalf for every month you remain active on your plan.

Here is the Felix Mobile plan from Canstar Blue’s database. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This is a product from a referral partner.

Vodafone unlimited data prepaid plans

Plans priced from $30 per month ($25 per month with AutoPay discount)

Includes unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, plus full-speed data

If you’re looking for unlimited data combined with a high-speed data allowance, Vodafone now includes ‘infinite’ data on its 28-day Prepaid Plus plans and recharges. These plans feature a full-speed ‘My Data’ gigabyte allowance each recharge, along with unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps.

This is considerably slower than the 20Mbps speed limit offered by Felix Mobile, but is fast enough for standard definition streaming and most day-to-day phone use. It also only kicks in after you’ve used up your included high-speed data, so serves more as a buffer to prevent bill shock than as a primary data option.

Vodafone’s Prepaid Plus plans include fast data amounts of up to 45GB over 28 days, and you can bank up to 200GB of unused full-speed data if you recharge your plan before it expires. Prepaid Plus plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, 50 standard international texts, and up to 1700 minutes of overseas calls each recharge, depending on your plan tier.

Plan prices begin at $30 per recharge for 15GB of fast data and infinite speed-capped data, and Vodafone is currently offering a $5 per recharge discount if you opt to auto-renew your plan, bringing the price down to $25 (just under Felix Mobile). If you want the safety net of unlimited data, but would prefer some full-speed gigabytes thrown in the mix, you may want to consider Vodafone’s Prepaid Plus plans over Felix Mobile’s single plan option, especially with the AutoPay discount applied.

The following table includes a selection of Vodafone prepaid phone plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers.

Do Telstra and Optus offer unlimited prepaid data?

Telstra and Optus both include unlimited speed-capped data on postpaid mobile plans, but right now this feature hasn’t been extended to prepaid. While you won’t find unlimited data on prepaid plans from these providers just yet, each telco does include some useful data features, such as the option to rollover unused gigabytes when you recharge on time.

Telstra prepaid plans

Telstra’s Prepaid Mobile plans include data allowances of up to 20GB over 28 days, or for longer expiry periods, 60GB over six months or 150GB over 12 months. All 28-day Telstra Prepaid Mobile plans include continuous data rollover of up to 200GB, provided you recharge your plan before the expiry date.

The following table includes a selection of Telstra prepaid phone plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Optus prepaid plans

Optus’ Epic Data plans include recharges of up to 60GB, and the option to roll over and store up to 200GB of unused data when you recharge before expiry. These plans also include a separate 10GB allowance per recharge exclusively for video streaming from Netflix, Stan, and ABC Kids.

The following table includes a selection of Optus prepaid phone plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Big data prepaid plans

Even without unlimited data, there’s plenty of competitive prepaid plans available with large data inclusions. Look to prepaid mobile providers such as Boost Mobile, Amaysim, Woolworths Mobile or Kogan Mobile to find hefty data allowances at affordable prices.