Get 15GB for $10 with Catch Connect’s big plan sale

If you’ve been looking for a good prepaid plan, Catch Connect has two hot offers ready for you to check out, with some big data and nice plan periods.

From now until offers are withdrawn, Catch Connect is offering its smallest and largest plans with some serious money taken off the price. You can get:

15GB for $10 over 30 days (was $20)

60GB for $89 over 365 days (was $89)

for $89 over 365 days (was $89) 120GB for $120 over 365 days (was $150)

These are some great plan prices from Catch Connect, ideal for anybody after a month-to-month prepaid plan without any strings attached. You can leave at any time, and after the first payment, the price goes back up to standard-priced recharges, with automatic recharges enabled and priced at the standard plan price. If that wasn’t enough, Catch Connect is also offering free standard shipping to postal addresses.

How can I get these deals?

You can get this deal by clicking through to the Click Connect website, which you can do with the table below. Keep in mind that the discounted price applies only for your first recharge, after which all plans will revert back to their standard pricing.

Should I get a Catch Connect plan?

Despite only offering four prepaid plans, Catch Connect has some pretty well-rounded offers. Tied to the online marketplace of the same name, Catch Connect is based entirely on value – meaning you won’t get the extra perks of a Telstra, Optus or Vodafone plan, but you will get some low prices and plenty of mobile data, especially on a plan like this.

Catch Connect operates on the Optus 4G network, and you can get an additional 1GB for $10, or 2GB for $15, both on 30 day periods. You can also get international extras bundled in – $5 for 100 standard international minutes, or $10 for 300 standard international minutes.

