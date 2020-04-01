Over the years, Vodafone has grown to be one of Australia’s largest telcos and is now the third-largest mobile network across Australia. While it was the last of the three big telcos to launch its 5G mobile network Down Under, it’s slowly getting there, with the network rollout continuing in 2020.

Vodafone offers a range of products, including phone and internet plans. You’ll find a selection of some of the latest devices from the big phone manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple and Google, available to bundle with a postpaid phone plan. If you want to go with a SIM-only plan, you can choose from both prepaid and postpaid plans.

While the telco has become a major challenger to Telstra and Optus, just what can you expect from a phone plan with Vodafone, and how does it compare to plans from the competition? Let’s take a look at Vodafone’s cheapest phone plans to see how much value you can get for your money.

What is the cheapest Vodafone phone plan?

Vodafone offers a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans, along with new phones to bundle with a postpaid service. You won’t really get many perks with Vodafone, however prices and data inclusions tend to be fairly generous, plus you can make some savings if you bundle with other eligible Vodafone services such as NBN.

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Prepaid

Vodafone, like Telstra, includes unlimited capped-speed data on all of its postpaid plans. The cheapest postpaid phone plan from Vodafone is $40 per month, with 10GB data plus unlimited capped-speed data, on a month-to-month plan. If you want more fast-speed data, the $50 plan will give you 60GB of data each month. These same plans can be bundled with a new device, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 range and the iPhone 11 series. All of Vodafone’s postpaid plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, and international call inclusions are available on the $50, $60 and $80 plans.

Looking at prepaid plans, you can pick up a $30 plan over a 28-day expiry with 10GB data included, along with unlimited standard national calls and SMS. The $40 prepaid plan runs on a 35-day expiry and includes 20GB of data and unlimited standard national calls and SMS. Vodafone tends to offer bonus data and discounts on prepaid Starter Packs from time to time, so keep an eye out for what’s on offer.

How does Vodafone compare to Telstra and Optus?

Vodafone might be the smallest mobile network out of the three, but it does offer some serious competition to Telstra and Optus. Its plans are generally cheaper than those offered by Telstra, and it doesn’t charge excess data fees like Optus. However, you won’t get any extra entertainment bonuses, just straightforward inclusions at a reasonable price.

If you are keen on the 5G network, Vodafone is dragging the chain a bit compared to its competition. However, with recent developments in the Vodafone-TPG merger, you might see some changes coming soon to Australia’s third largest telco. Let’s take a look at how Vodafone’s cheapest phone plans compare to Telstra and Optus.

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Prepaid

Cheapest prepaid and postpaid phone plans

Still finding Vodafone to be a bit out of your price range? There are plenty of cheap phone plans out there from smaller telcos including Moose Mobile, OVO, Southern Phone, Woolworths Mobile and Amaysim. Some plans can cost $10 or less a month, with some decent data inclusions available in that $20 to $40 price range.

Postpaid

Postpaid

Prepaid

What is the best cheap phone plan for me?

Your top consideration will need to be just what you need from your phone plan. If you’re a light phone user, then any of the cheap plans with smaller data inclusions could be a decent option. However, if you use your phone’s data a fair bit, you might find that 1GB-2GB each month just won’t cut it for you.

While Vodafone’s plans aren’t the cheapest around, the unlimited capped-speed data could be enough to entice you, as moderate data users might find that 10GB fast data inclusion to be enough with the safety net of no excess data fees. Vodafone also offers discounts for bundling two or more plans on the one account, so if you’re an existing customer, you could be eligible for some decent discounts.

However, if price is one of your biggest concerns, you can get 10GB of data on plans at the $20 mark from smaller telcos. Keep in mind, though, that some of the cheapest phone plans might have restrictions on call inclusions, and data is generally around 1GB. These cheap plans are generally most suited to light phone users, and for prepaid, a cheap plan might be on a shorter expiry period.

Also, make sure you know what inclusions are important for you — having an idea of how much data you think you’ll need is a good way to start comparing phone plans. You can use our comparison tool above to compare phone plans from a range of providers, and filter by price and data inclusions.