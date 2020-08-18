Vodafone offer: Get $430 off the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max

Vodafone has an awesome offer going for anybody looking to get one of the most advanced model iPhones on the market. From now until September 14, you can get $430 off the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max on a 36-month device plan.

This is great if you’re after an easy-to-use phone with some lasting power and a high quality camera. With a new iPhone just around the corner, this is a terrific price to pick up the current generation on a decent plan. After September 14, this deal will be going away for good, so make sure you get in quick!

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal if you sign up for a Vodafone 36-month phone plan for either the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, coupled to the $60 per mth Red Plus Plan, which comes with 100GB of full-speed data every month on top of unlimited data (capped at 1.5Mbps).

The deal is comprised of a $250 handset price cut, and a $15 month-to-month discount on the phone plan. For both phones, 64GB and 256GB models are available. For the iPhone 11 Pro, you can get the phone in Midnight Green or Space Grey. For the 11 Pro Max, you can get the phone in Midnight Green, Space Grey or Gold.

The starting prices for each phone included in the deal, plus the $60 Red Plus Plan, are listed below:

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: Total minimum cost $1,559, monthly cost $86.63

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: Total minimum cost $1,809, monthly cost $93.58

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: Total minimum cost $1,709, monthly cost $90.80

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: Total minimum cost $1,959, monthly cost $97.75

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

Should I get an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max?

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are the two most powerful phones Apple has ever developed. iPhones are very easy to use with an easy to pick up on user interface. With the Pro and Pro Max models, there’s three cameras on the back, which capture some amazing shots. The phone has a slick design and is very responsive, with Siri voice assistance inbuilt and some generous storage capacities – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

What does Vodafone offer?

As one of the major Australian telcos with its own network, Vodafone has a lot to offer. Offering a range of phones from various manufacturers, Vodafone is one of the only telcos in Australia that offers the Apple line of phones on plans.

All of Vodafone’s postpaid plans are unlimited, with a full-speed data allowance and unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. On Vodafone Red Plans of $50 or more, you can also pick up 12 months of Amazon Prime free when you sign up by 31 August, 2020. Below you’ll find Vodafone’s postpaid plan offerings.

What about other plans?

