Kmart just released a gadget that could cut your cleaning time in half. The budget department store’s new $39 Anko handheld scrubbing brush is designed to tackle all the scrubbing jobs you dread AND works on dirt, grime, and grease. But is it all it’s cracked up to be? Here’s our expert review on this nifty appliance and how it compares to other budget buys from Kogan and Catch.com.au.

Kmart Long Handled Scrubbing Brush review

Kmart’s Anko long handheld scrubber could very well revolutionise your cleaning. It’s both dustproof and waterproof and specifically designed for tackling hard-to-reach places including:

Railings

Door tracks

Windows

Corners

Shower floors

Car wheels

Pavements

Balconies

Burnt gas tops.

It can be used to clean stubborn dirt and stains on hard floors and carpets and to get rid of mould on outdoor walls as well.

Kmart’s handled scrubbing brush features a rotating brush and extendable handle up to 85cm to reach ceilings and high furniture. It comes with three interchangeable brushes suitable for various cleaning tasks and stain levels, including a flat brush, a cambered brush, and a corner brush. This Anko cordless scrubber also features an on/off button to control the spin cleaning function, a built-in rechargeable lithium-iron battery with a runtime of 60 minutes, a USB charging cable with a charge time of 2.5 hours, and a magnetic connection for easy operation.

Our verdict: “This gadget is perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach spots and nooks and crannies without hurting your back and with very little effort,” says Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“It’s also super easy to use with basic features, various brush attachments, an extension bar, and no gimmicks involved.”

Kmart Handled Scrubbing Brush vs Kogan Rechargeable 360° SuperScrub

Kmart’s long handheld scrubber is on par with Kogan’s 360° SuperScrub in terms of cleaning attachments, design, cordless functionality, and price, although it features a slightly longer extendable bar (85cm).

Here’s a quick comparison of Kmart’s and Kogan’s scrubber.

Features Kmart Long Handled Scrubbing Brush Kogan Rechargeable 360° SuperScrub Extendable handle 85cm 53cm Brush attachments Flat brush, cambered brush & corner brush Flat brush, dome-shaped brush & corner brush Cordless Yes Yes 360° rotation Yes Yes Price $39 $41.99

Kmart Handled Scrubbing Brush vs Deluxe 360° Spin Clean Scrubber (Catch.com.au)

This Deluxe 360° Spin Clean Scrubber beats Kmart’s long handheld scrubber on both functionality and price. The Deluxe model offers a longer extendable bar (111cm), a sturdier design, and more functionality with a 360° rotation and water tank.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Kmart and Deluxe scrubber.

Features Kmart Long Handled Scrubbing Brush Deluxe 360° Spin Clean Scrubber Extendable handle 85cm 111cm Brush attachments Flat brush, cambered brush & corner brush Flat brush, round brush & corner brush Cordless Yes Yes 360° rotation Yes Yes Price $39 $37

Is the Kmart Long Handled Scrubbing Brush worth it?

Yes! The Kmart handheld scrubber does it what says and comes with enough functionality to tackle cleaning jobs inside your home (especially shower grout), in nooks and crannies, and even outside to take care of pavements and balconies. It’s a pretty good all-in-one cleaning solution for the affordable price tag of $39. We’re sold!

