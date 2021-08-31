Is there anything worse than doing research? We hated it in school and still fear it as adults, especially when it comes to important things like electricity prices. With so many brands and deals in the market, it can be such a headache trying to find the best energy plan out there. Wouldn’t it be amazing if someone just did it all for us?

Well, you’re in luck! Here at Canstar Blue, we love research and more importantly, helping you find some of the best energy plans. We’ve used our value rank methodology to find some of the best EnergyAustralia deals on offer, which may be worth looking into. To find out what makes these EnergyAustralia plans so great, keep on reading. But, if you’re flat-chap and just here to see the cheapest deal (no judgement here) feel free to skip to the links below.

Best EnergyAustralia Plans September 2021

What is the best EnergyAustralia plan?

EnergyAustralia’s best plan is currently the Total Plan Home product which comes with fixed rates for 12 months, meaning energy prices won’t chop and change during this period. The Total Plan Home comes with no exit-fees or lock-in contracts. The Total Plan Home comes with a guaranteed discount off usage and supply charges, meaning customers don’t have to meet any conditions in order to receive a percentage off their bills. Though, this discount may only last a year, so it’s best reviewing after the benefit period has lapsed.

We determine the best EnergyAustralia plan by using our expert methodology, which assesses numerous factors to do with the energy retailer and product. This includes the estimated price, features of the plan, as well as the provider’s customer service and billing credentials. If you’d like to know more about how we determine EnergyAustralia’s best plan, view our methodology document here.

Best EnergyAustralia Plan in NSW

EnergyAustralia’s best energy plan in New South Wales is the Total Home Plan. This deal comes with fixed rates for one year so say goodbye to sneaky price increases! Billing occurs quarterly on this plan, with additional surcharges for customers paying via credit card. Solar customers will receive a feed-in tariff rate of 9.5c/kWh.

Here is the EnergyAustralia plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best EnergyAustralia Plan in VIC

In Victoria, the best plan from EnergyAustralia is the Total Plan Home deal, locking in rates for 12 months. It has no exit fees, lock-in contracts and comes with quarterly billing. Customers with solar panels will receive a feed-in tariff of 10.2c/kWh.

Here is the EnergyAustralia plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best EnergyAustralia Plan in QLD

The best EnergyAustralia energy deal in Queensland is the Total Plan Home. This product has fixed rates for 12 months and no exit fees. Queensland solar customers will receive a feed-in tariff of 8.5c/kWh.

Here is the EnergyAustralia plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best EnergyAustralia Plan in SA

The best EnergyAustralia energy plan in South Australia is the Total Plan Home product, locking in usage and supply rates for a 12-month period. Total Plan Home has a quarterly billing schedule, with additional surcharges for credit card payment. Solar customers can expect a feed-in tariff of 10.5c/kWh.

Here is the EnergyAustralia plan on our database for SA. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Should you switch to an EnergyAustralia plan?

There is no doubt that EnergyAustralia likes to keep its electricity deals not only simple but competitive in price too. With only two market offers, both of which sit generously discounted from the reference price and Victorian Default Offer, EnergyAustralia may be very appealing to Aussies looking for a fair price without any hassle. Plus, as one of the big three in the energy market, EnergyAustralia is an easily recognisable and trusted brand in the energy space.

EnergyAustralia is usually pretty competitive on price, plus the retailer offers no lock-in contracts and the choice of fixed or variable rates. But, if you are looking for a company which provides additional rewards on its plans, EnergyAustralia may not be the one for you, as it only offers the occasional sign-up credit from time to time.

If you’re still on the fence about EnergyAustralia, check out our free comparison tool below where you can see how this retailer stacks up to the competition.



Image credit: yelantsevv/Shutterstock.com