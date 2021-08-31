Fact Checked

With energy prices skyrocketing in recent years, changes have been introduced to make electricity ‘fairer’ for all Victorians. In July 2019, customers in Victoria on standing offers – a basic energy plan usually with higher rates – were rolled over to what’s called as the ‘Victorian Default Offer’ or ‘VDO’.

Essentially, this means that bill-paying customers who weren’t actively engaged in the market and were likely paying more than market offers, weren’t left on expensive electricity plans by retailers. You’ve heard of the ‘loyalty tax’? This was it! In this guide, Canstar Blue examines what the Victorian Default Offer is, how it works, and ultimately what it means for you.

What is the Victorian Default Offer?

The Victorian Default Offer (VDO) acts as a safeguard for customers in Victoria who are on expensive ‘standing offer’ contracts with their current energy provider. On 1 July 2019, Victorian residential and small business customers on standing offers were moved to the VDO – what’s described by the state’s energy regulator as a “fair” price for electricity.

Similar to the reference price for energy in other states, the Victorian Default Offer is aimed at providing customers who do not engage in the market with electricity prices that are capped and more competitive. Approximately 120,000 households and 30,000 small businesses in Victoria are still connected to the VDO as of June 2021. On 1 September 2021, it will be the third time the VDO has been revised since its inception.

How does the Victorian Default Offer work?

The VDO acts as a price cap for customers who do not engage in the energy market, but it also serves as a reference price when comparing plans with discounts. Energy plans with discounts must have the same base pricing as the VDO and show how the discounted plan compares to the estimated annual cost of the VDO, either in monetary or percentage terms. So, you’ll now start to see plans marketed at ‘10% less than the VDO’, or ‘5% more than the VDO’, for example.

Cheaper than the Victorian Default Offer

The Victorian Default Offer is a competitive power price, but you could still save even more by shopping around and switching to one of the cheapest deals in Victoria. To help you find a better deal, the following table lists some of the cheapest plans for the Melbourne area on our database.

Cheap Deals in Victoria

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. Costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Why was the Victorian Default Offer introduced?

The VDO was introduced on the back of an independent review from government and industry regulators that found Victorian customers were paying too much for electricity. The Victorian Default Offer is part of a larger government initiative planned to make the retail market easier to navigate, as well as more affordable for households and small businesses.

Will the Victorian Default Offer make energy cheaper?

The price of the VDO will vary depending on which distribution zone you live in.

We’ve taken a look at five energy retailers to compare the differences in price between their cheapest market offer and the Victorian Default Offer. Although the VDO has replaced the more expensive standing offers pre-July 2019, it isn’t the cheapest energy deal on the market, which is why it’s always good to shop around and compare. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison. Our database may not cover all deals available in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Pricing below is subject to change.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer Victorian Default Offer Annual Savings TBC $ (% less than VDO) $1,336 $TBC TBC $ (% less than VDO) $1,336 $TBC TBC $ (% less than VDO) $1,336 $TBC TBC $ (% less than VDO) $1,336 $TBC TBC $ (% less than VDO) $1,336 $TBC

Price assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Estimated price includes any conditions discounts that may be available. Pricing based on Citipower network in Melbourne, but prices differ between distribution areas. September 2021.

Victorian Default Offer Prices

To use the VDO as a reference price when comparing plans, you’ll need to understand which energy network you live in, because the annual cost of the VDO differs between areas of Victoria. The below table shows VDO prices across the state’s five distribution areas, based on varying energy usage requirements.

Distribution Zone 4,000 kWh/year AusNet Services $1,560 Citipower $1,336 Jemena $1,387 Powercor $1,425 United Energy $1,350

Source: Essential Services Commission (ESC), July 2021.

Victorian Default Offer Supply & Usage rates

Below are the electricity rates an eligible residential customer will pay on the Victorian Default Offer, depending on where they live.

Distribution Zone Supply charge (daily) Usage charge (per kWh) Usage charge – Controlled load (per kWh) AusNet Services $1.1937 $0.2810 (Block 1) $0.2972 (Block 2) $0.1971 Citipower $1.1126 $0.2324 $0.1673 Jemena $1.0710 $0.2490 $0.1899 Powercor $1.2678 $0.2405 $0.1733 United Energy $1.0279 $0.2437 $0.1758

Source: Essential Services Commission (ESC), Victorian Default Offer – Amendment to Price Determination. July 2021.

Introduction of a ‘two-period time of use VDO’

From 1 September 2021, not only has the VDO changed in price for residents on a single rate tariff, there’s also been a new default tariff introduced for customers connected to a time of use tariff. This means that households with a smart meter installed that have access to peak and off-peak electricity rates will now have a reference price to compare deals from.

The new two-period time of use network tariff will be the default tariff for approximately 400,000 customers, 15,000 of which are currently on the VDO. Peak times on this time of use default tariff are:

Residential: 3pm to 9pm every day

3pm to 9pm every day Small business: 9am to 9pm every day

Off-peak times for both residential and small business customers will be at all other times.

What are the pros and cons of the VDO?

If you’re looking for more than just the ‘default’ price on energy, you may find more value in market offers, most of which include competitive rates, incentives and rewards. While households on the Victorian Default Offer are somewhat protected in terms of being on a plan with a capped price, there are a few pros and cons to think about when it comes to the VDO.

Pros

Fairer electricity prices for customers on standing offers prior to July 2019.

Energy retailers can’t charge more than the default price set by the Victorian Government.

Most residential and small business customers have access to the VDO.

Cons

Automatic rollover to the VDO from July 2019 means that customers will be paying a default or benchmarked price.

While the VDO does offer a fairer energy plan for Victorians, there may be cheaper market offers available with lower usage and supply rates.

How do I know if I’m on the VDO?

If you’ve lived at the same address for a while now and you can’t remember the last time you compared energy plans, chances are you’ll be on a standing offer. The easiest way to find out if you’re on a standing offer is to look at your latest energy bill, which should have your contract type listed.

It may be tucked away in the fine print so make sure you scan the breakdown of charges on your bill. Keep in mind, it may not be labelled as ‘standing offer’ on your power bill, instead it could be called something like a ‘standard retail contract’ or along those lines.

Can I switch to the Victorian Default Offer?

If you’re a residential or small business customer on a standing offer with a single rate tariff, you will be automatically switched on to the Victorian Default Offer from 1 July 2019. For customers on a different tariff (i.e. time of use), you may need to contact your energy retailer to change to the VDO, and you will need to have a smart meter installed at your property.

Victorian Default Offer: Key Points

Here’s a summary of what the Victorian Default Offer means for you:

Customers on standing offer contracts will be switched to the new default offer (VDO) from July 2019

The VDO is the maximum price a customer will pay if they don’t want to engage in the energy market and switch to a market offer

In some cases, the VDO may be cheaper than some retailer’s market offers

The price of the VDO will vary between different distribution zones in Victoria

Retailers that advertise discounts must use the VDO as a ‘reference price’ when marketing their energy plans

Energy retailers must notify customers how they can access the VDO on their bill from 1 October 2019

How to find a great energy deal

The Victorian Default Offer will surely have a significant impact on energy prices, but don’t assume you’ll automatically be on the best deal post-July 1, 2019. You’ll also want to double check that you’re getting a deal suitable to your needs, not just your budget.

What do we mean by this? Well, given that competition is fierce in the Victorian energy market, retailers will fight tooth and nail for your business, meaning you could take advantage of other value-add incentives, like customer rewards or sign-up credits. Canstar Blue gives you the power to compare the features in a range of plans from Victoria’s biggest energy providers. Hit the link below to get started.

Image credits: Boyloso/Shutterstock.com, Iassedesignen/Shutterstock.com, tommaso79/Shutterstock.com