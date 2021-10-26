Shoppers will be able to pick up COVID-19 testing kits from their local supermarket as early as next week.

Coles and Woolworths have announced they will start selling Hough Pharma COVID-19 Antigen Nasal Tests from November, in stores and online. The Chinese-manufactured test will cost $30 for a pack of two or $50 for a five-pack.

The Hough Pharma Antigen Rapid Nasal Swab Test Kit (pictured) is one of eight rapid antigen at-home tests approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). It will allow users to swab their nose and throat from the comfort of their own home and receive results in under 15 minutes. People who return a positive rapid antigen test will have to present to a local testing facility for further testing by a PCR test.

Rapid COVID-19 tests available in supermarkets

Coles will be the first to sell the kits behind the service desk in stores nationwide and online. A spokesperson for the supermarket said rapid antigen test kits will be available for sale at Coles supermarkets and via Coles Online in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Northern Territory, the ACT, and Tasmania from next week.

Woolworths will begin stocking rapid antigen tests in selected stores located in states impacted by outbreaks from early November.

A Woolworths spokesperson, said: “Rapid antigen testing is helping protect our distribution centre team members across Australia from COVID-19.”

“We’re now looking to stock at-home self-test kits, which have been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, in selected stores from early November.”

Customers can visit Woolworths’ digital health and wellness business HealthyLife now to pre-order their at-home COVID-19 testing kits and for more information on rapid antigen testing. Due to state government guidelines, HealthyLife cannot currently ship rapid antigen tests to South Australia or Western Australia.

It comes after the TGA approved the use of at-home COVID-19 testing kits from November 1. Rapid antigen tests were previously only conducted under medical supervision.